Cricket players and fans pay tribute to Shane Warne – in pictures

Warne died on Friday aged 52.

Pa Sport Staff
Saturday 05 March 2022 09:42
Fans across the world have paid their respects to Shane Warne (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
Tributes have poured in from across the world after Australia great Shane Warne died aged 52 on Friday.

Warne took 708 Test wickets, the second-highest ever, in 145 matches across an illustrious 15-year international career.

Here, the PA news agency looks at how the world has reacted in pictures.

A can of baked beans is left at the gates at the Sydney Cricket Ground as tribute to Warne, who was renowned for eating the food while on tour (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Derek Ford from Sydney, and his dog Rex, pay their respects at the gates of Lord’s Cricket Ground (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Fans pay their respects at Warne’s statue (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
Australia held a minutes silence for Warne and Rod Marsh ahead of their World Cup clash with England (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)
Pakistan and Australia observed a minutes silence ahead of the second day of their Test (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
The fans in Pakistan paid tribute to Warne (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
Pakistan fans held up placards in tribute to Warne (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
A tribute note hails Warne as “one of the all-time greats” (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
Fans pay their respects in Melbourne (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
A tribute on the big screens at the MCG (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
