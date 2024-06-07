England spinner Shoaib Bashir makes Worcestershire loan move

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Somerset have allowed England spinner Shoaib Bashir to join Worcestershire on a short-term loan.

Bashir enjoyed a breakout winter after he claimed 17 wickets in his first three Tests for England during the 4-1 series defeat in India.

The 20-year-old was called up despite limited Vitality County Championship experience and has continued to find opportunities hard to come by at Somerset, especially since the return to fitness of Jack Leach last month.

Off-spinner Bashir started the first three matches of the 2024 season for Somerset, but picked up only four wickets and has recently been restricted to second-team appearances.

A loan move was mooted and Worcestershire have secured the services of the England bowler for five Vitality Blast fixtures and the County Championship match with Surrey, which begins on June 23.

Worcestershire head coach Alan Richardson said: “Shoaib is a player of immense talent and potential. We believe his presence will significantly strengthen our squad.”

Andy Hurry, director of cricket at Somerset, added: “This loan agreement will give Shoaib the opportunity to play first XI cricket across two formats. That can only benefit his continued development whilst his opportunities here are currently limited.

“When he returns, he will be match-sharp, match-fit, will have gained more experience and be closer to doing what he does best, which is contributing to wins for Somerset.

“We look forward to welcoming Shoaib back to the Cooper Associates County Ground at the end of June when he will be available for selection for our County Championship fixture against Warwickshire.”