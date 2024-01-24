England spinner Shoaib Bashir belatedly granted visa for India Test series

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

England spinner Shoaib Bashir has been granted a visa and will now join up with the rest of his teammates in India.

Somerset youngster Bashir was forced to miss the first Test of a five-match series after flying home to the United Kingdom to complete paperwork, denying him the chance to make a debut in Hyderabad. He could be back with the Test squad by the weekend and will be available for selection in the second Test, which starts on 2 February.

The 20-year-old, who is of Pakistani heritage, had initially remained in the United Arab Emirates after England’s training camp in the Middle East having not been granted the visa required to travel to India.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had applied for Bashir’s visa on 11 December along with the rest of their travelling party, who all received the necessary approvals.

Bashir is not the first cricketer to encounter such problems — recent England internationals Moeen Ali and Saqib Mahmood have also endured similar experiences, while the arrival of Australia’s Usman Khawaja was delayed ahead of a Test series last year.

“I’m devastated for him,” England captain Ben Stokes said of Bashir’s situation earlier this week. “As captain I find it particularly frustrating that we have picked a player and he’s not with us because of visa issues.

“We announced that squad in mid‑December, and now Bash finds himself without a visa to get here. I didn’t want this type of situation to be his first experience of what it’s like to be in the England Test team.

Shoaib Bashir earned a maiden call-up for the five-Test tour (Getty Images)

“I feel for him. But he’s not the first cricketer to go through this; I have played with a lot of people who have had the same issues.”

Bashir had earned a maiden international call-up for the tour despite featuring in just six first-class matches so far in his career.

The off-spinner nonetheless impressed at times for Somerset, and might have pressed for selection with England opting for three specialist spinners and a single seamer in their side for the first Test.

Bashir could contend for a place in the second Test, which begins in Visakhapatnam on 2 February.