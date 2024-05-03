Sam Cook brings it on home for Essex as bowlers rout Somerset at Taunton

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jamie Porter and Sam Cook took five wickets apiece as Essex routed Somerset for 128 on day one of their Vitality County Championship meeting at Taunton.

Essex had earlier been dismissed for 156 with Tom Westley top-scoring with 43 and Migael Pretorius taking four for 36.

But Porter took five for 37 and Cook five for 38 as Somerset slipped from 95 for five to leave Essex with a lead of 28.

The lead increased to 34 after Cook and Dean Elgar saw out the one remaining over.

Rain affected the matches elsewhere but Kent’s Joey Evison made his third half-century of the season as they reached 203 for seven against Lancashire at Old Trafford.

Evison and Grant Stewart came together at 129 for six, after George Balderson had taken three wickets in 28 balls, and put on 69 for the seventh wicket.

Evison was unbeaten on 50 when the showers arrived five overs into the evening session.

England bowler Ollie Robinson took two wickets to help put Sussex into a strong position against Derbyshire at Derby.

Robinson bowled five consecutive maidens either side of lunch and claimed two for 48 after the visitors won the toss and put Derbyshire in.

Luis Reece top scored with 50 from 78 balls and Aneurin Donald hit nine fours in his 44 before rain prevented any further play shortly after 3pm with Derbyshire 189 for eight.

Glamorgan opener Billy Root was dropped on six by England stalwart older brother Joe and went on the scored a half-century against a Yorkshire.

The 31-year-old hit 51 off 95 balls, with Glamorgan going on to close at 109 for four with the weather limiting play to just 41 overs.

Day one between Middlesex and Leicestershire at Lord’s was wiped out by the rain.