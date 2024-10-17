Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Anneke Bosch smashed a superb unbeaten 74 as South Africa powered past defending champions Australia with an eight-wicket victory to reach the final of the Women’s T20 World Cup.

Despite opener Beth Mooney making 44, Australia’s total of 134 for five on what looked a slow Dubai pitch always appeared within reach as South Africa sought to make amends for defeat in the 2023 final on home soil to the same opponents.

Tazmin Brits fell for 15 in the powerplay but Bosch and Proteas captain Laura Wolvaardt, who chalked up a swift 42 including a huge six over deep midwicket, soon took the game away from Australia, winners of six of the eight previous editions of this tournament.

Bosch led the charge as she crashed eight boundaries in her fine 48-ball innings to help steer South Africa towards a memorable victory with 16 balls to spare. Annabel Sutherland picked up the two wickets.

open image in gallery South Africa's Marizanne Kapp runs out Australia's Beth Mooney ( AP )

Having been put in to bat, Australia – who had won the last three T20 World Cups – saw opener Grace Harris (three) and then Georgia Wareham (five) both fall inside the first three overs before Mooney and stand-in captain Tahlia McGrath (27) steadied the innings with a 50-run partnership.

Mooney was run out in the 17th over after a direct hit from Marizanne Kapp’s throw at the striker’s end, after the Australia opener dived back into the crease with her bat the wrong way up.

Phoebe Litchfield’s unbeaten 16 and Ellyse Perry’s 31 before she was caught off the final delivery saw Australia up to 134 for five. Ayabonga Khaka was the pick of South Africa’s bowlers with two for 24.

In Friday’s second semi-final in Sharjah, New Zealand face West Indies, who beat England in their last group game to send Heather Knight’s side home.

