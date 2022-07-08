Jump to content
South Africa batter Lizelle Lee announces international retirement

The 30-year-old is her country’s all-time leading scorer in Twenty20s.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 08 July 2022 11:19
South Africa batter Lizelle Lee is stepping down from international cricket (John Walton/PA)
South Africa batter Lizelle Lee has announced her international retirement just three days out from the start of the Proteas’ one-day series against England.

The 30-year-old finishes with 184 appearances to her name in all formats and is her country’s all-time leading scorer in Twenty20s, amassing 1,896 runs in 82 matches.

Only the recently-retired Mignon Du Preez has made more ODI runs for South Africa than Lee, who registered nought and 36 in the one-off drawn Test against England last week in her final international match.

Lizelle Lee is South Africa’s all-time leading Twenty20 runscorer (David Davies/PA)
While her now former team-mates gear up for three ODIs against Heather Knight’s side in a multi-format series, the big-hitting Lee intends to continue playing in domestic T20 competitions around the world.

“It is with a lot of mixed emotions that I announce my retirement from international cricket,” she said.

“From a very young age, I have lived cricket and wanted to represent my country at the highest level.

“Over the past eight years I was able to live that dream and I feel I have given everything I could to the Proteas.

“I feel that I am ready for the next phase in my career. It has been an incredible journey.”

