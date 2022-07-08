South Africa batter Lizelle Lee announces international retirement
The 30-year-old is her country’s all-time leading scorer in Twenty20s.
South Africa batter Lizelle Lee has announced her international retirement just three days out from the start of the Proteas’ one-day series against England.
The 30-year-old finishes with 184 appearances to her name in all formats and is her country’s all-time leading scorer in Twenty20s, amassing 1,896 runs in 82 matches.
Only the recently-retired Mignon Du Preez has made more ODI runs for South Africa than Lee, who registered nought and 36 in the one-off drawn Test against England last week in her final international match.
While her now former team-mates gear up for three ODIs against Heather Knight’s side in a multi-format series, the big-hitting Lee intends to continue playing in domestic T20 competitions around the world.
“It is with a lot of mixed emotions that I announce my retirement from international cricket,” she said.
“From a very young age, I have lived cricket and wanted to represent my country at the highest level.
“Over the past eight years I was able to live that dream and I feel I have given everything I could to the Proteas.
“I feel that I am ready for the next phase in my career. It has been an incredible journey.”
