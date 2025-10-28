England optimistic Sophie Ecclestone will be fit to play in World Cup semi-final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England are optimistic left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone will be available for their Women’s World Cup semi-final against South Africa on Wednesday.

The world’s top-ranked ODI bowler landed awkwardly on her left shoulder as she tried to stop a boundary from just the second ball of England’s win over New Zealand in their final group game on Sunday.

After leaving the field for treatment, Ecclestone returned and came on to bowl but despite taking a wicket, she sent down just four deliveries in Visakhapatnam before withdrawing herself from the attack.

Following an assessment, it has been determined she has a slight injury to her sternoclavicular joint, which is at the inner end of the collarbone and connects to the breastbone at the base of the neck.

With just three days in-between games, Ecclestone was a major doubt to take on South Africa, but it is understood England are increasingly upbeat about her being fit to play in Guwahati.

“Results of an MRI scan on Sophie Ecclestone’s left shoulder indicate a minor injury to the joint next to her collar bone,” an England and Wales Cricket Board spokesperson said.

“She will continue to be assessed ahead of Wednesday’s ICC Women’s World Cup semi-final against South Africa.”

Ecclestone is England’s joint-leading wicket-taker at the World Cup, having claimed a dozen dismissals at an average of 15.33. Fellow slow left-armer Linsey Smith has also claimed 12 wickets.