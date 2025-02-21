Ryan Rickelton’s maiden ODI ton leads South Africa to opening victory

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ryan Rickelton hit a maiden one-day international century to lead South Africa to a comfortable 107-run victory over Afghanistan in their Champions Trophy Group B opener in Karachi.

The wicketkeeper-batter hit seven fours and a six in his 103 off 106 balls before being run out as he gave the Proteas the perfect platform to compile a competitive 315 for six.

Afghanistan never seriously threatened the South Africa total despite a near run-a-ball 90 from Rahmat Shah as they were dismissed for 208 in the 44th over.

Tony de Zorzi fell early for the Proteas for 11 but Rickelton was given valuable support by Temba Bavuma (58) and Rassie van der Dussen (52) before he was third out with the score on 201 with just under 15 overs remaining.

Aiden Markram did not let the solid platform go to waste as he put the finishing touches to the South Africa innings with an unbeaten 52 off just 46 balls.

Afghanistan struggled to gain any momentum has they began their chase as wickets tumbled at regular intervals, with only Shah managing to get on top of the Proteas’ attack.

No other batter managed more than 18 as Kagiso Rabada was the pick of the attack with three for 36, while there were two wickets apiece for Lungi Ngidi and Wiaan Mulder.