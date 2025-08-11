London Spirit Women beat Manchester Originals to extend perfect start in Hundred
Grace Harris finished 50 not out off 32 balls.
Defending champions London Spirit extended their 100 per cent record to three matches in the Hundred women’s competition after beating Manchester Originals with two balls to spare.
Grace Harris finished 50 not out off 32 balls but it was number nine Sarah Glenn who held her nerve, hitting 10 off four balls, with her second boundary bringing up the winning runs as the visitors chased down the 123 needed for victory.
Kira Chathli had got the innings off to a good start with 34 but Spirit looked like they may be in difficulty after slipping to 97 for five off 84.
However, Harris held things together to set up a tense finish as Kathryn Bryce took wickets in successive balls late on.
Batting first, Originals had slipped to 77 for five off 65 despite Beth Mooney’s 26 off 20 at the top of the order.
They eventually posted 122 for six thanks to a sixth-wicket stand of 45 runs between Deandra Dottin (36) and Alice Monaghan (18no) but it was not enough to prevent Spirit from going top of the table.