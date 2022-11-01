Jump to content

Wanindu Hasaranga stars as Sri Lanka keep T20 World Cup hopes alive

Hasaranga took three for 13 before Dhananjaya de Silva’s 66 not out off 42 deliveries anchored a successful 145 chase to end Afghanistan’s chances

Sports Staff
Tuesday 01 November 2022 09:09
Comments
<p>Hasaranga took three for 13</p>

Hasaranga took three for 13

(AP)

Sri Lanka kept their slim hopes of reaching the T20 World Cup semi-finals alive by ending Afghanistan’s chances at Brisbane.

With the forecast rain staying away, Afghanistan amassed 144 for eight as all of their top six batters reached double figures but no one made more than opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s 28 off 24 balls.

Wanindu Hasaranga took three for 13 before Dhananjaya de Silva’s 66 not out off 42 deliveries anchored a successful 145 chase, which was overhauled with six wickets and nine balls to spare at the Gabba.

Afghanistan, whose previous two matches were washed out, now cannot qualify from their Super 12s group while Sri Lanka will need to beat England in their final match on Friday and hope other results go their way to reach the last four.

Afghanistan will take on Australia on Friday with just pride to play for - although there was a concern moments before the finish as star spinner Rashid Khan appeared to jar his leg while fielding on the boundary and had to be helped off by the physios.

