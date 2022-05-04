Stephen Fry nominated as next president of the MCC
Fry became just the second non-cricketer to deliver the prestigious Cowdrey Lecture last year
Stephen Fry has been named as the next president of Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC).
Famed for his work on stage, screen and in print, Fry became just the second non-cricketer to deliver the prestigious Cowdrey Lecture last year and has been a member since 2011.
He was nominated to the post, which is rotated on an annual basis, by incumbent president Clare Connor at Wednesday’s AGM.
Fry said: “I am honoured and proud to be nominated as the next president of MCC. It is a club that is known throughout the world for what it represents in the game and to be gifted the opportunity to perform this role is truly humbling.
“I thank Clare for this incredible opportunity and I look forward to supporting her as president designate over the summer before commencing my own innings in the autumn.”
MCC owns Lord’s cricket ground and is responsible for the laws of the game.
