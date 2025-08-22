Hundred strugglers Welsh Fire earn unexpected double win over Birmingham Phoenix

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hundred strugglers Welsh Fire scored an unexpected double win over Birmingham Phoenix, with Steve Smith powering the men’s side to victory and fellow Australian Jess Jonassen taking centre stage in the women’s first win of the season.

Both Fire teams started the day rock bottom of their respective tables but Edgbaston proved a happy hunting ground, with Smith securing an eight-wicket success in the evening to back up a 36-run triumph in the opening game.

Gareth Breese’s side came in with five straight defeats but were able to indulge in some overdue celebrations as they easily defended a total of 150 for three.

England’s Sophia Dunkley paved the way, hitting 53 from 43 balls at the head of the innings, with back up from Hayley Matthews (34 not out) and Jonassen (44).

South African quick Shabnim Ismail cut the chase down at source as she dismissed Emma Lamb and Marie Kelly for ducks with the new ball and she later returned to remove top-scorer Ellyse Perry for 55.

She finished with outstanding figures of three for 16, while Jonassen completed a fine all-round showing with three wickets of her own as Phoenix finished 114 for nine.

A solid bowling display from Fire kept the home side to 138 for nine in the men’s match, 38 from England’s Jacob Bethell the only knock of any real substance.

Ben Kellaway took two for 10 off 15 deliveries and Chris Green claimed three for 27 as wickets came regularly.

Former Australia captain Smith then settled into a 72-run opening stand alongside Stephen Eskinazi, who was first man down for 42 off 29 balls.

Smith put on another 50 with Jonny Bairstow (35) and finished unbeaten on 47 as he chased down the winning line with 11 balls to spare.