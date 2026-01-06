Travis Head and Steve Smith hit hundreds as dominant Australia make England toil

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England’s hopes of ending the Ashes with a consolation victory came crashing down as the familiar sight of Travis Head and Steve Smith celebrating centuries left them down and out in Sydney.

Head crashed 163 at almost a run-a-ball for his third ton of a remarkable series as stand-in opener, while Smith’s unbeaten 129 was his 13th career hundred against England. In the process he surpassed Jack Hobbs as the second highest run-scorer in Ashes history, behind only Donald Bradman.

Their combined efforts lifted Australia to a towering 518 for seven on day three at the SCG, a lead of 134 as they made light of England’s 384.

A 4-1 series scoreline is now the likeliest outcome, with the tourists showing signs that they have run out of steam on a merciless tour that may well end in job losses and regime change.

Will Jacks added to the tour’s growing lowlights reel with a nightmare drop in the morning session, juggling a regulation offering from Head on the midwicket boundary at an eventual cost of 42 runs.

It was symptomatic of a flat-footed fielding display that saw three other chances land safe – all difficult chances, but the type Australia have made a handy habit of claiming – and some soft singles given up.

On the bowling front Matthew Potts’ first appearance in over a year turned nasty as he churned through 25 wicketless overs for 141, struggling for speed and accuracy as England’s bowling stocks creaked in the absence of Mark Wood, Jofra Archer and Gus Atkinson.

And to cap it off, Ben Stokes’ captaincy lacked its usual certainty. He set too many defensive fields, dropping six men back on the rope as he effectively submitted to Head’s superiority, and burned his last two reviews on nightwatcher Michael Neser in a demoralising morning session.

With two days still to play, England have time to conjure a final fightback but whether they have the steel and stamina to do so is in doubt.

Australia were 166 for two at the start of play, still 218 on arrears, but played with the unbridled certainty of a side who already know they will be lifting the urn at the end of the match.

Head breezily converted his overnight 91 into a century, basking in the moment as he balanced his helmet on his bat and held both aloft as the adulation poured down from the stands.

The 32-year-old hit a match-winning 123 in his first outing as emergency opener in Perth and helped himself to 170 on home turf in Adelaide. Having brought up his hat-trick of hundreds, the move is surely locked in as a permanent one.

He should have fallen for 121 but found Jacks in unbelievably generous mood as he steadied himself beneath an under-hit pull only to mangle one of the easier chances he will ever see.

It was probably the worst piece of fielding yet from a side whose standards have been markedly below those of the hosts from start to finish, and seemed to cast a pallor of gloom over the team. In the end the end, they leaked 115 runs before lunch with Neser frustrating them for 90 sapping deliveries before edging Josh Tongue’s outswinger.

Little fell their way, Carse getting one hand to Head’s aerial slice on 124, Jacks parrying a rocket caught-and-bowled chance on 156, while Smith had just 12 when he narrowly avoided Zak Crawley’s dive at leg-slip.

England mustered something of a rally between lunch and tea, scrambling together three wickets for 96, but they could barely raise a smile as their lead dissolved.

Head’s barrage ended when he was lbw sweeping the part-time spin of Jacob Bethell, a win that felt like a defeat given England’s failure to develop a viable frontline spinner, and the retiring Usman Khawaja was pinned by Carse with the new ball for a creaky 17.

Tongue was given another unhappy burst with the fresh Kookaburra, giving way to Tongue who soon exposed Alex Carey’s weakness flicking to leg-slip off his hips.

England’s real problem now was Smith. He was more hyperactive than usual at the crease, reeling of his repertoire of unusual leaves, hand gestures and twice rolling onto his backside as he dodged Tongue bouncers. Not only was he distracted by movement in the crowd, but also by the glare from Carse’s sunglasses.

The only thing more frustrating to England was the inevitability with which he helped himself to an overdue century. He worked the gaps with unnatural ease, timed the ball impeccably when he freed his arms and did not miss a single chance to errors in length.

A shuddering pulled six off a tiring Stokes established him as the dominant force, with all-rounders Cameron Green (37) and Beau Webster (42no) on hand to help inflict the damage.