Steve Smith happy to hand captaincy back to Pat Cummins despite winning return

Cummins missed the second Test after he was sent into isolation after a Covid contact

Rory Dollard
Monday 20 December 2021 12:18
Comments
'Not the right time' to discuss selection - Root after 275 run Ashes defeat

Steve Smith admitted leading Australia to an Ashes win over England “brought back some old memories” but is happy to hand the reins back to Pat Cummins for the Boxing Day Test.

Smith oversaw a 5-0 whitewash last time Joe Root led his side Down Under four years ago, but thought he would never skipper his country again when he was banned in the aftermath of the sandpaper scandal in 2018.

Cricket Australia welcomed him back into the leadership ranks last month when he was named as Cummins’ deputy and, when the latter was sent into isolation after a Covid contact, he found himself back in charge for the second Test.

Things could hardly have gone better, with a 275-run victory under his belt, but he will slip back into his supporting role when Cummins rejoins the squad in Melbourne.

“It’s been an enjoyable week leading this team in Pat’s absence and carrying on what we started last week at The Gabba,” he said.

Recommended

“I didn’t have a lot of notice, I only found out that first morning when I had two missed calls from Pat and a message from JL (head coach Justin Langer). I thought ‘gee, something is going on here’.

“It brought back some old memories in a way and I had fun out there, but it’s Patty’s team.

“I’m the vice-captain and I will help him any way I can. That’s my job. Hopefully we can keep the momentum going into what should be an amazing Boxing Day Test.”

It brought back some old memories in a way and I had fun out there, but it's Patty's team

Steve Smith on captaining Australia again

Jos Buttler gave Smith a few concerns on day five, batting for 207 balls to raise the prospect of an unlikely draw, but when he trod on his stumps early in the final session it was the end of the line.

“I wasn’t getting nervous just yet, we had Broady (Stuart Broad) at the other end and I always felt we could have got Jos out,” he said.

Recommended

“But it was a bizarre way that it happened with him stepping on his stumps. It wasn’t the traditional Jos that we’ve seen in the past, he’s normally a bit of a dasher, but he played really nicely.

“His defence was really good and he gave them a bit of a sniff for a while.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in