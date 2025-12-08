Ben Stokes leaps to Jofra Archer’s defence after heated Ashes exchange with Steve Smith

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New audio of a fiery exchange involving Jofra Archer late in the second Ashes Test has shown England captain Ben Stokes leaping to the defence of his bowler.

Archer and Australia batter Steve Smith shared a few choice words with the hosts nearing victory in Brisbane after a dominant performance at The Gabba.

An aggressive Smith took on the England fast bowler, hitting him for two fours and a six in what proved Archer’s final over of the Test as Australia chased a target of 65 for the loss of two wickets.

The pair were involved in a mid-pitch tete-a-tete, with Smith seeming to suggest that the seamer had only cranked his pace up once England’s impending defeat was all but certain.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Archer had told Smith he only “likes to play shots when there’s not much on the scoreboard”. Smith fired back: “You bowl fast when there’s nothing going on, champion.”

Stump mic audio from the non-striker’s end released by Fox has now suggested that Australia opener Jake Weatherald was involved, too, before Stokes also fired a barb Weatherald’s way.

open image in gallery There was a late war of words between Jofra Archer and Steve Smith ( PA Wire )

“Spit it out if you’re going to say something,” Weatherald seemed to say to Archer. “Finally rocked up.”

Stokes replied: “You got 70 and started chatting.”

“I was only saying something because you were saying something now,” Weatherald explained.

Stokes then clarified: “I say it with a smile on my face though, Jake.”

open image in gallery Ben Stokes came to his bowler's defence in Brisbane ( AFP via Getty Images )

The testy exchange came after Australia had moved within sight of victory as they took a 2-0 lead in the series.

Archer has taken three wickets so far on his first Ashes tour having memorably struck, but failed to dismiss, Smith during a hostile spell at Lord’s during the 2019 series.

Smith, captaining Australia in the absence of Pat Cummins, played coy over the incident in Brisbane after the match. “He was bowling good pace,” he said. “Not really too sure what he said, not sure what I said either. It’s not really any of your business either so we’ll leave it out there.”

The series continues at the Adelaide Oval from 17 December.