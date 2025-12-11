Tim Paine claims Steve Smith is winning personal Ashes battle with Jofra Archer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Australia captain Tim Paine has piled more pressure on Jofra Archer after claiming Steve Smith is winning their personal rivalry “hands down”.

The pair were involved in a tense exchange on the final day in Brisbane as Smith led his side into a 2-0 lead at the Gabba.

The duo dished out verbals to each other in a passage that saw Archer crank his speeds past 93mph, but Smith had the final word as he hooked the seamer for six and then hit the winning runs off Gus Atkinson.

Archer has now bowled 220 balls at Smith without dismissing him in Test cricket, more than any other bowler he has faced, though that does not take into account a knockout blow the batter sustained at Lord’s in 2019.

Smith was forced to retire hurt after being smashed in the neck by a brutal bouncer and was subsequently ruled out of the next Test with concussion.

Fans are now desperate to see the former Rajasthan Royals team-mates duel it out again in the third Test at Adelaide, with Paine backing his former team-mate.

“There’s a lot of huff and puff from big Jof at the moment. Steve Smith is winning that battle hands down,” said Paine.

“It’s really a crucial battle to the rest of the Ashes series. (At the moment) it’s another battle that Smithy won, so he continues to build his record against him.”

Paine, who was part of Australia’s Ashes winning side Down Under in 2016/17 and captained in the 2-2 draw in 2019, believes next week’s game in Adelaide represents a live chance for the tourists to avoid a series-clinching defeat.

Renowned as one of the country’s best batting decks, and with shorter boundaries that could tempt England’s batters, it should offer an end to the bowler-friendly conditions seen so far.

“I think if England get it right, they’re going to be really dangerous,” he said.

“I don’t think there is any wicket and ground in the country that suits them more than this, so there will be a fascinating Test match.

“I don’t mind ripping into them, like most Australians, but I enjoy watching them play. It hasn’t worked out for them yet in Australia, but I really enjoy what they’re trying to do and the mindset around it, freeing players up to play their best.

“Even though the Test matches have been quick, they’ve been thoroughly entertaining, at times humorous, depending on who you support.”