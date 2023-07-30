Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

As Stuart Broad walks away from his love affair with cricket, after announcing his retirement during the final Ashes Test match, he has undoubtedly left a legacy in the game.

Back in 2009, children would have arguments over who was the best bowler between Broad and James Anderson, and it was inconceivable that 14 years later the same duo would still be playing at the top of their game in Ashes Test matches.

The 37-year-old has 602 wickets in 167 Test matches, and he will bow out as the second most successful pace bowler in history, behind teammate Anderson.

There are moments in his career that people will be able to point at as the moment they fell in love with the game, whether that is his two Test hat-tricks, including one against India in front of his home crowd at Trent Bridge in 2011, or taking eight for 15 as England secured the Ashes, again in Nottingham, in 2015.

Broad has had a love affair with the Ashes from the outset, and like many of the great players, the higher the occasion the more they rise to it – in a similar manner to England captain Ben Stokes – and he explained his love for one of the sports oldest traditions, and the battle for one of its smallest trophies.

“[There is] something in my family history with Ashes cricket, I grew up at such a young age being besotted by it,” Broad said.

“[During] my influential years as a kid [we] weren’t winning many Tests and that grew my hunger and desire to be part of teams that could win against Australia.

“I’ve had a good record in England against Australia, they are such a beast of a team at home to get near.

“But the competitiveness of what Australia bring to cricket brings out the best in me. I love that eye-to-eye battle, I love the energy the crowd brings, the battle and rivalry and I know my emotions have to be sky high to be a good bowler and my competitive spirit has to be sky high.

“I can promise you every single time I’ve run in with a ball in my hand against Australia they’ve been there.

“It does make me feel proud to have 150 Test wickets against the Ausssies, in that category with Warney [Shane Warne] and [Glenn] McGrath above. I have loved every minute against Australia, apart from Mitch Johnson bowling at Brisbane, that was horrific.”

Stuart Broad made his Test debut back in 2007 (PA Archive)

There will be questions in the coming months over where England go from here, such is the significance and reliability of the Anderson-Broad partnership, that it is difficult to speak about one without mentioning the other.

Broad is also undoubtedly bowing out at the top of his game – he has claimed his 600th wicket this series and is at the top of the bowling charts, with 20 so far and one more innings left in the series.

More than mere statistics however, Broad epitomises what Bazball England is all about, he is an entertainer. The celebration-appeals as he wheels down to the slips, or the hand movements to whip up the crowd, he has lived for every moment on the field for England. And for the bowler, that is how he hopes he will be remembered.

“Ultimately how I have played my sport, I have never wanted anyone in the crowd or watching at home or listening on the radio to think ‘he’s not putting in, he’s not giving absolutely everything or putting his heart and soul into it’.

“I know I am not [the] most skilful player that’s played. I know I need every inch of my competitive spirit and my drive and my effort to get anything out of my ability.

“I would say every day I’ve pulled on a Nottinghamshire shirt or an England shirt, I’ve given my heart and soul.

“I can’t think there’ll be too many cricket fans out there who would think I’ve slacked off for a moment.”

When it came to telling his teammates, the bowler admitted he struggled to get the words out when trying to tell former captain Joe Root, but he has one or maybe two more days to bid a final farewell to the sport he has played professionally for 18 years.