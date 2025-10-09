Jimmy White’s grandson Ralphie Albert signs professional contract with Surrey

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Teenage all-rounder Ralphie Albert, the grandson of snooker great Jimmy White, has signed his first professional contract with Surrey.

White is a six-time World Snooker Championship finalist and still one of the most recognisable and popular figures on the circuit, and 17-year-old Albert will now look to carry on the family sporting dynasty.

Albert, an England Under-19s regular, has penned a multi-year deal with Surrey after progressing through the club’s academy ranks although he is primed to go his own way.

“I wouldn’t say there’s a need to prove myself,” Albert told BBC Sport. “It’s a great thing that he’s my grandad, an elite sportsman.

“I don’t see what is being said. There are articles talking about us but I’m not deep into the comparison or making a name for myself. I’ll just keep doing what I’m doing and see what happens.”

Albert, who turns 18 next week, made his professional debut in the Metro Bank One-Day Cup in August and in his second match, he thumped 96 off 75 balls against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge.

He also made 63 and took two wickets with his left-arm spin on his first-class debut against Hampshire last month as Surrey missed out on the County Championship title.

“I’m thrilled to sign my first professional contract with the club,” Albert added. “Pulling on the Surrey shirt this summer was a proud day for my family and me.

“Being around the first team set-up was a brilliant experience and I’m excited to be around the group more often.”

Albert, who plays his club cricket for Banstead in the Surrey Cricket Championship, will be balancing his club duties with his final year at Epsom College.

Chris Taylor, Surrey’s head of talent pathway, said: “We’re delighted that Ralphie has signed a professional contract at Surrey. He’s shown a good temperament as a genuine all-rounder.

“I have high hopes for Ralphie and am really excited to see his journey unfold at Surrey.”