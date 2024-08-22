Teenager Rocky Flintoff makes 32 on Lancashire debut as Surrey dominate

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Lancashire teenager Rocky Flintoff made 32 on his first-class debut but Jordan Clark’s four-wicket haul put Surrey on top after the opening day at the Kia Oval.

On a day where his fellow 16-year-olds learned their GCSE results, Flintoff, the son of talismanic former England captain Andrew, became Lancashire’s youngest player in the Vitality County Championship.

Flintoff, who has shone at England age-group and Lancashire second-team level already this summer, was dropped at third slip on 13 but could not capitalise after flashing Clark to Sai Sudharsan at point.

Clark earlier castled opener Luke Wells then claimed two-in-two to claim four for 57 as Lancashire were all out for 204 before Surrey openers Rory Burns and Dom Sibley put on an unbroken 83 before stumps.

Captain Burns ended the day on an unbeaten 44, with Sibley on 37 not out for the Division One leaders, who paid tribute to their late former batter Graham Thorpe with a minute’s silence before play.

Durham openers Alex Lees and Ben McKinney both registered hundreds as Nottinghamshire’s bowlers were put to the sword at Chester-le-Street.

Lees thumped 145 and McKinney 121 as Durham racked up 393 for five. Olly Stone, released by England to play for Nottinghamshire, went at nearly six an over as he conceded 87 from 15.2 wicketless overs.

Joe Leach’s six-wicket haul put Worcestershire in charge against Kent in the battle of the bottom two Division One clubs at New Road.

After Tawanda Muyeye’s breezy 56, basement-side Kent lost 10 wickets for 98 runs as they were all out for 171 before Worcestershire closed on 137 for two, with opener Gareth Roderick unbeaten on 53.

Jacob Bethell’s 60 not out and Michael Burgess’ unbeaten 63 helped Warwickshire recover from 165 for six to 277 without further loss at Edgbaston.

There was frustration all round at the Utilita Bowl as rain meant no play was possible between Hampshire and Essex, both of whom need a win to realistically keep their faint title hopes in tact.

Division Two leaders Sussex were grateful for Tom Alsop’s 84 not out after opener Daniel Hughes’ 53 against fellow promotion-hopefuls Yorkshire at Scarborough.

Aside from Alsop and Hughes, no other Sussex batter passed 16 in their total of 187 for nine as Matthew Revis collected three wickets, with Ben Coad and Jordan Thompson each claiming a couple each.

Derbyshire seamer Zak Chappell took six for 47 as Glamorgan were rolled for 168 – although the Welsh side did well to fight back from 32 for six at one stage at Derby.

Some lower order resilience, led by Timm Van Der Gugten’s unbeaten 46, stunted Derbyshire’s charge although the hosts remain in pole position after closing on 119 for two, with Harry Came 58 not out.

Ian Holland amassed 104 and Rehan Ahmed 60 off just 75 balls to underpin Leicestershire’s 291 for seven against Gloucestershire at Bristol.

Toby Roland-Jones’ three for 34 helped Middlesex reduce Northamptonshire to 167 for seven on a rain-affected day where just 44.4 overs were possible at Merchant Taylors’ School.