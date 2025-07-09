Surrey improve qualification chances with victory over Gloucestershire

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Surrey strengthened their position near the top of the Vitality Blast south group with a comfortable win over Gloucestershire.

Will Jacks’ 57 and some hefty blows from brothers Sam and Tom Curran saw Surrey post 193 for seven in Bristol.

D’Arcy Short hit three sixes and eight fours in his 53-ball 70 in the hosts’ response but Sam Curran (three for 32) and Chris Jordan (two for 26) restricted them to 165 for nine as Surrey won by 28 runs.

James Fuller saw Hampshire to a narrow three-wicket victory over Middlesex.

The Hawks were chasing 188 after Stephen Eskinazi’s 48-ball 94 saw hosts Middlesex post 187 for nine.

The opener struck three sixes and 12 fours as Max Holden added 33.

Hampshire needed 10 off the last over and Fuller came up trumps, hitting back-to-back fours to finish 43 not out.

Kent edged a two-wicket win over Sussex at Hove with just three balls to spare.

Nathan Gilchrist’s four for 42 restricted Sussex to 148 all out and Joey Evison’s unbeaten 48 from 24 balls at the back end of the innings saw Kent over the line in the final over.

North Group leaders Lancashire suffered a rare defeat as Warwickshire won by 36 runs at Edgbaston.

Ed Barnard hit a 34-ball 54 to help the Bears to 203 for nine in their 20 overs and then George Garton took four for 28 as Lancashire were bowled out for 167, with Rob Yates taking a stunning outfield catch to dismiss Phil Salt.