Surrey boost Championship title hopes with five-wicket win over Durham

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Surrey boosted their Rothesay County Championship Division One title hopes with a five-wicket win over Durham.

Durham were dismissed for 344 in their second innings at Chester le Street – Indian left-armer Sai Kishore taking five for 72 from 41.4 overs – to leave leaders Surrey needing 176 for victory.

Surrey were briefly held up by bad light but reached their target in 38.2 overs.

It was a joint effort with the top five batters all going past 20 and Sam Curran top scoring with 40.

Yorkshire also seemed to be heading for a win inside three days at Scarborough after building on their impressive 545 for nine.

Matthew Revis struck a brilliant unbeaten 152 and George Hill 75 as the pair put on 140 for the eighth wicket.

Sussex, 323 behind on first innings, stumbled to 20 for three before Daniel Hughes (56 not out) and Danial Ibrahim (50 not out) engineered a recovery for the visitors to reach 115 for three.

Warwickshire reached 465 for nine – 137 adrift of Essex – as Ethan Bamber compiled 107 for a maiden first-class century.

Dan Mousley reached 75 along with Bamber’s ton and Ed Barnard remains unbeaten on 90 at close alongside Oliver Hannon-Dalby on one.

Corey Rocchiccioli was caught and bowled by Matt Critchley towards the end of the day as the Essex bowler reached stumps with five wickets for 156 runs.

Nottinghamshire went past Somerset’s 438 as Haseeb Hameed, the leading run-scorer in the Championship, reached another milestone with a double century.

Hameed, resuming on 103, had made 208 from 388 balls before being run out by Tom Lammonby.

Lyndon James (72) and Jack Haynes (70) added valuable contributions as Nottinghamshire closed on 511 for six – a lead of 73.

Hampshire lead Worcestershire by 183 runs heading into the final day at New Road.

Worcestershire were dismissed for 249 – 44 behind Hampshire’s first-innings total – as opener Jack Libby carried his bat with 100.

Sonny Baker took five for 72 for Hampshire, who finished the day on 139 for two with Nick Gubbins and Tilak Varma unbeaten on 55 and 33, respectively.

In Division Two, Northamptonshire were pressing for victory against Derbyshire after making 550 for nine to take a first-innings lead of 173.

Justin Broad (171) and Rob Keogh (125 not out) put on 208 for the seventh wicket, and Derbyshire were in trouble at 52 for four at the close as leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal bagged two wickets.

Glamorgan set Lancashire 473 to win at Emirates Old Trafford after declaring their second innings on 348 for seven.

Sam Northeast (132) and Kiran Carlson (108) both reached three figures in a third-wicket partnership worth 215.

Lancashire’s response saw Luke Wells smash 102 from 117 balls before falling to James Harris and Matty Hurst was bowled by Ben Kellaway as the hosts slipped to 226 for five at close, needing 247 runs to win.

Kent added only 14 runs to reach 217 for three in reply to Leicestershire’s 471 before rain ended the action in Canterbury.

No play was possible at Cheltenham due to the soggy conditions, with Gloucestershire 54 for one in reply to Middlesex’s 445.