Surrey seal third successive County Championship title

Surrey have won the County Championship title for a third straight year.

They edged closer to taking the Division One crown on Thursday after claiming a 10-wicket win over Durham, earning their eighth victory of the season.

Surrey’s title was then confirmed on Friday after nearest rivals Somerset fell to a 168-run defeat to Lancashire at Old Trafford.

Victory means Surrey have now become the first county to win three straight championships since Yorkshire between 1966-1968.

They have one match remaining in this year’s campaign, an away trip to Essex, which begins next Thursday.