Surrey win County Championship title after hammering Yorkshire
The victory was Surrey’s eighth from 13 matches and they remain the only county from both divisions to remain unbeaten
Surrey wrapped up their second County Championship title in five years after beating Yorkshire by 10 wickets inside three days at the Oval.
The White Rose, starting the day 65 runs behind at 89 for two in their second innings – following-on after being dismissed for 179 in reply to Surrey’s first-innings 333 – were bowled out again for 208 with Dan Worrall taking four for 61.
That left Surrey needing just 55 for victory, knowing that second-placed Hampshire had already lost to Kent at Southampton, and their 22-point win took them 27 clear at the top of Division One – an unassailable lead with just one game left.
It took captain Rory Burns and his fellow opener Ryan Patel only 37 balls to knock off the runs required, with the former England batter pulling his opposite number Jonny Tattersall, who took off his wicketkeeping pads to purvey some leg-breaks, for four to take Surrey home.
It was Surrey’s eighth win from 13 matches and they remain the only county from both divisions to remain unbeaten in what has been a triumphant campaign.
