Sussex ease to win as leaders Nottinghamshire dominate Yorkshire

Sussex wrapped up a nine-wicket victory over Hampshire at the Rose Bowl, needing only the morning session of day three to clinch their first away win in Rothesay County Championship Division One this season.

Jack Carson did the main damage with a five-wicket haul to limit the hosts to 165 in the second innings.

That left Sussex to make only 23 to complete the win, which they did inside five overs for the loss of only Oli Carter.

Liam Patterson-White starred with the ball as Nottinghamshire closed in on victory over Yorkshire.

The leaders declared on 393 for eight in their second innings, with Joe Clarke top-scoring with 94 and Ben Slater contributing 78, before Patterson-White grabbed three wickets as Yorkshire slipped to 176 for five, needing 287 more runs to win.

Surrey need a further 386 on the final day to beat Essex at The Oval.

Essex made 479 in their second innings, with Paul Walter and Charlie Allison hitting centuries, and Surrey were 32 without loss at stumps.

Tom Lammonby hit an unbeaten 104 as Somerset dispatched Durham by seven wickets.

Tom Abell contributed 73 as part of an unbroken 139 for the fourth wicket as Somerset eased past their target of 265.

Worcestershire closed on 57 for two in pursuit of 327 to beat rivals Warwickshire.

Sam Hain was unbeaten on 87 as the Bears advanced their second innings to 280 all out, Jacob Duffy taking five for 75, and Jake Libby and Henry Nicholls then fell early in the home side’s chase.

Leaders Leicestershire tightened their grip on Division Two after crushing Lancashire by an innings and three runs at Grace Road.

Keaton Jennings hit 112 for Lancashire but it was a lone note of defiance as they were bowled out for 248 in their second innings, with Logan van Beek’s four wickets the pick of the home side’s bowling.

Glamorgan claimed a third successive victory inside three days after defeating Middlesex by 10 wickets in Cardiff.

Australian spinner Matthew Kuhnemann finished with career-best figures of six for 53 as Middlesex, following on, were limited to 235 in their second innings to set a target of just eight. Sam Robson offered the most defiance with 66.

Kent trail by 104 runs with seven wickets intact going into the final day of their match against Derbyshire at the County Ground.

Kent made 326 in reply to the hosts’ mammoth first-innings total of 587 for five declared and upon following on, they moved to 157 for three at stumps with Tawanda Muyeye compiling 55 not out.

Northamptonshire lead by 248 runs against Gloucestershire, reaching 158 for four after the visitors declared on 379 for eight.