A team by team guide to the T20 Cricket World Cup

The T20 Cricket World Cup begins on 2 June with 20 teams taking part in an expanded edition of the competition and many participating for the first time.

England are the reigning champions and captain Jos Buttler will be hoping his team put in a better defence of the T20 World Cup than they did the ODI Cricket World Cup when they were knocked out in the group stage.

The tournament takes place in West Indies and the United States and will consist of a Group Stage, Super 8 Stage, Knockout Stage and Final.

Here PA Sport takes a detailed look at each squad:

Group A

India

Captain: Rohit Sharma

Coach: Rahul Dravid

Danger man: Suryakumar Yadav

2022 result: Semi-finals

Prospects: Nothing less than victory will satisfy the fans following defeat at home in the 50-over final in November. A global title is long overdue for the richest nation in the game.

Pakistan

Captain: Babar Azam

Coach: Gary Kirsten

Danger man: Shaheen Shah Afridi

2022 result: Runner-up

Prospects: Will the newly-appointed Kirsten have enough time to make an impression on a side that has had some typically turbulent times recently? He inherits a richly talented squad with an unpredictable streak.

Ireland

Captain: Paul Stirling

Coach: Heinrich Malan

Danger man: Josh Little

2022 result: Group stage

Prospects: Famously defeated Pakistan in the Caribbean in the 2007 World Cup, they will know a repeat performance could be enough to carry them into the Super 8s.

Canada

Captain: Saad bin Zafar

Coach: Pubudu Dassanayake

Danger man: Kaleem Sana

2022 result: DNQ

Prospects: A first global tournament appearance since 2011 is already a victory of sorts but their clash against neighbours the United States will be a big occasion they will want to show up for.

USA

Captain: Monank Patel

Coach: Stuart Law

Danger man: Corey Anderson

2022 result: DNQ

Prospects: Serious effort has been expended to establish the infrastructure to serve as co-hosts. Performances on the field must match that endeavour to fully capture the American imagination as organisers hope to.

India’s squad hail from the most popular T20 league in the world, the IPL, can they transfer their domestic dominance to the international stage? ( EPA )

Group B

Australia

Captain: Mitchell Marsh

Coach: Andrew McDonald

Danger man: Travis Head

2022 result: Group stage

Prospects: Already Test and ODI world champions, this represents a historic chance to unify all three crowns. Under-performed on home soil last time around but quality in all sectors as well as a winning habit.

England

Captain: Jos Buttler

Coach: Matthew Mott

Danger man: Phil Salt

2022 result: Winners

Prospects: The reigning champions have a point to prove after their tortured 50-over defence in India. An explosive batting group has been on fire at the IPL, while the returning Jofra Archer should lift a vulnerable bowling unit.

Namibia

Captain: Gerhard Erasmus

Coach: Pierre de Bruyn

Danger man: JJ Smit

2022 result: First round

Prospects: After qualifying for a third tournament in a row, the Africans will be keen to prove themselves as one of the most competitive associate nations on show. Veteran all-rounder David Wiese sets the standards.

Oman

Captain: Aqib Ilyas

Coach: Duleep Mendis

Danger man: Kashyap Prajapati

2022 result: DNQ

Prospects: Won the Asia qualifier in a super over after a tied final against Nepal. Some of their most reliable players may find age has caught up with them at the top level.

Scotland

Captain: Richie Berrington

Coach: Doug Watson

Danger man: George Munsey

2022 result: First round

Prospects: Fell at the first hurdle last time around but are back for more under the fresh guidance of South African Watson. The absence of experienced seamer Josh Davey, who remains with Somerset, is a real setback.

After a poor showing in the 50-over ODI World Cup, England captain Jos Buttler (left) is hoping his team can regain their T20 World Cup title. ( AFP via Getty Images )

Group C

Afghanistan

Captain: Rashid Khan

Coach: Jonathan Trott

Danger man: Rashid Khan

2022 result: Group stage

Prospects: Winless in Australia last time around but found their feet under Trott at the ODI World Cup, upsetting both England and Pakistan. Now boast top-order hitters to back up a varied bowling attack.

New Zealand

Captain: Kane Williamson

Coach: Gary Stead

Danger man: Finn Allen

2022 result: Semi-finals

Prospects: Topped their group in 2022 only to be knocked out by Pakistan and always competitive at tournament time. May lack fresh blood among the bowling attack but thrive when cast as underdogs.

West Indies

Captain: Rovman Powell

Coach: Daren Sammy

Danger man: Nicholas Pooran

2022 result: First round

Prospects: Failed to reach the group phase two years ago and then missed out on the 50-over World Cup entirely, the islanders are desperate to reassert themselves. The two-time champions have a stockpile of power hitters and home advantage in their favour.

Papua New Guinea

Captain: Asadollah Vala

Coach: Tatenda Taibu

Danger man: Charles Amini

2022 result: First round

Prospects: A T20 World Cup win is the first item on their agenda after losing all three games in their previous appearance, but the leap in quality from their East Asia-Pacific pool is huge.

Uganda

Captain: Brian Masaba

Coach: Abhay Sharma

Danger man: Alpesh Ramjani

2022 result: DNQ

Prospects: The final team to seal a spot at the competition, the Cranes stunned favourites Zimbabwe and pipped Kenya in the African qualifier. The country’s fourth ever World Cup team - in any sport - are already winners.

Will the West Indies perform strongly during their home tournament? ( Getty Images )

Group D

South Africa

Captain: Aiden Markram

Coach: Rob Walter

Danger man: Heinrich Klaasen

2022 result: Group stage

Prospects: Could this be the group to end the Proteas’ trophy drought? Misfortune usually finds them in World Cup cricket but on paper they are a well-balanced squad boasting multiple game-changers and strong depth.

Bangladesh

Captain: Najmul Hossain Shanto

Coach: Chandika Hathurusingha

Danger man: Shakib Al Hasan

2022 result: Group stage

Prospects: Despite being ever presents across eight T20 World Cups, the Tigers have yet to reach the knockout stages. The current crop may struggle to break that streak but will aim to reach the Super 8s and work from there.

Sri Lanka

Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

Coach: Chris Silverwood

Danger man: Wanindu Hasaranga

2022 result: Group stage

Prospects: Led by former England coach Silverwood, the Lankans are an enigmatic presence but rely heavily on their skipper, whose brand of six-hitting and mystery spin makes him a dream T20 package.

Netherlands

Captain: Scott Edwards

Coach: Ryan Cook

Danger man: Bas de Leede

2022 result: Group stage

Prospects: Hamstrung by the absence of experienced duo Colin Ackermann and Roelof van der Merwe, who remain with Durham and Somerset respectively. The memory of a famous win over South Africa at last year’s 50-over World Cup will spur them on.

Nepal

Captain: Rohit Paudel

Coach: Monty Desai

Danger man: Dipendra Singh Airee

2022 result: DNQ

Prospects: Won two of their first round games on their only previous appearance a decade ago but have not developed at any great pace in the intervening years. Will need to be at their best to stay to avoid being left behind by their opponents.