A team by team guide to the T20 Cricket World Cup
Everything you need to know about the teams to prepare for the tournament in June
The T20 Cricket World Cup begins on 2 June with 20 teams taking part in an expanded edition of the competition and many participating for the first time.
England are the reigning champions and captain Jos Buttler will be hoping his team put in a better defence of the T20 World Cup than they did the ODI Cricket World Cup when they were knocked out in the group stage.
The tournament takes place in West Indies and the United States and will consist of a Group Stage, Super 8 Stage, Knockout Stage and Final.
Here PA Sport takes a detailed look at each squad:
Group A
Captain: Rohit Sharma
Coach: Rahul Dravid
Danger man: Suryakumar Yadav
2022 result: Semi-finals
Prospects: Nothing less than victory will satisfy the fans following defeat at home in the 50-over final in November. A global title is long overdue for the richest nation in the game.
Pakistan
Captain: Babar Azam
Coach: Gary Kirsten
Danger man: Shaheen Shah Afridi
2022 result: Runner-up
Prospects: Will the newly-appointed Kirsten have enough time to make an impression on a side that has had some typically turbulent times recently? He inherits a richly talented squad with an unpredictable streak.
Ireland
Captain: Paul Stirling
Coach: Heinrich Malan
Danger man: Josh Little
2022 result: Group stage
Prospects: Famously defeated Pakistan in the Caribbean in the 2007 World Cup, they will know a repeat performance could be enough to carry them into the Super 8s.
Canada
Captain: Saad bin Zafar
Coach: Pubudu Dassanayake
Danger man: Kaleem Sana
2022 result: DNQ
Prospects: A first global tournament appearance since 2011 is already a victory of sorts but their clash against neighbours the United States will be a big occasion they will want to show up for.
USA
Captain: Monank Patel
Coach: Stuart Law
Danger man: Corey Anderson
2022 result: DNQ
Prospects: Serious effort has been expended to establish the infrastructure to serve as co-hosts. Performances on the field must match that endeavour to fully capture the American imagination as organisers hope to.
Group B
Captain: Mitchell Marsh
Coach: Andrew McDonald
Danger man: Travis Head
2022 result: Group stage
Prospects: Already Test and ODI world champions, this represents a historic chance to unify all three crowns. Under-performed on home soil last time around but quality in all sectors as well as a winning habit.
Captain: Jos Buttler
Coach: Matthew Mott
Danger man: Phil Salt
2022 result: Winners
Prospects: The reigning champions have a point to prove after their tortured 50-over defence in India. An explosive batting group has been on fire at the IPL, while the returning Jofra Archer should lift a vulnerable bowling unit.
Namibia
Captain: Gerhard Erasmus
Coach: Pierre de Bruyn
Danger man: JJ Smit
2022 result: First round
Prospects: After qualifying for a third tournament in a row, the Africans will be keen to prove themselves as one of the most competitive associate nations on show. Veteran all-rounder David Wiese sets the standards.
Oman
Captain: Aqib Ilyas
Coach: Duleep Mendis
Danger man: Kashyap Prajapati
2022 result: DNQ
Prospects: Won the Asia qualifier in a super over after a tied final against Nepal. Some of their most reliable players may find age has caught up with them at the top level.
Scotland
Captain: Richie Berrington
Coach: Doug Watson
Danger man: George Munsey
2022 result: First round
Prospects: Fell at the first hurdle last time around but are back for more under the fresh guidance of South African Watson. The absence of experienced seamer Josh Davey, who remains with Somerset, is a real setback.
Group C
Afghanistan
Captain: Rashid Khan
Coach: Jonathan Trott
Danger man: Rashid Khan
2022 result: Group stage
Prospects: Winless in Australia last time around but found their feet under Trott at the ODI World Cup, upsetting both England and Pakistan. Now boast top-order hitters to back up a varied bowling attack.
New Zealand
Captain: Kane Williamson
Coach: Gary Stead
Danger man: Finn Allen
2022 result: Semi-finals
Prospects: Topped their group in 2022 only to be knocked out by Pakistan and always competitive at tournament time. May lack fresh blood among the bowling attack but thrive when cast as underdogs.
West Indies
Captain: Rovman Powell
Coach: Daren Sammy
Danger man: Nicholas Pooran
2022 result: First round
Prospects: Failed to reach the group phase two years ago and then missed out on the 50-over World Cup entirely, the islanders are desperate to reassert themselves. The two-time champions have a stockpile of power hitters and home advantage in their favour.
Papua New Guinea
Captain: Asadollah Vala
Coach: Tatenda Taibu
Danger man: Charles Amini
2022 result: First round
Prospects: A T20 World Cup win is the first item on their agenda after losing all three games in their previous appearance, but the leap in quality from their East Asia-Pacific pool is huge.
Uganda
Captain: Brian Masaba
Coach: Abhay Sharma
Danger man: Alpesh Ramjani
2022 result: DNQ
Prospects: The final team to seal a spot at the competition, the Cranes stunned favourites Zimbabwe and pipped Kenya in the African qualifier. The country’s fourth ever World Cup team - in any sport - are already winners.
Group D
South Africa
Captain: Aiden Markram
Coach: Rob Walter
Danger man: Heinrich Klaasen
2022 result: Group stage
Prospects: Could this be the group to end the Proteas’ trophy drought? Misfortune usually finds them in World Cup cricket but on paper they are a well-balanced squad boasting multiple game-changers and strong depth.
Bangladesh
Captain: Najmul Hossain Shanto
Coach: Chandika Hathurusingha
Danger man: Shakib Al Hasan
2022 result: Group stage
Prospects: Despite being ever presents across eight T20 World Cups, the Tigers have yet to reach the knockout stages. The current crop may struggle to break that streak but will aim to reach the Super 8s and work from there.
Sri Lanka
Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga
Coach: Chris Silverwood
Danger man: Wanindu Hasaranga
2022 result: Group stage
Prospects: Led by former England coach Silverwood, the Lankans are an enigmatic presence but rely heavily on their skipper, whose brand of six-hitting and mystery spin makes him a dream T20 package.
Netherlands
Captain: Scott Edwards
Coach: Ryan Cook
Danger man: Bas de Leede
2022 result: Group stage
Prospects: Hamstrung by the absence of experienced duo Colin Ackermann and Roelof van der Merwe, who remain with Durham and Somerset respectively. The memory of a famous win over South Africa at last year’s 50-over World Cup will spur them on.
Nepal
Captain: Rohit Paudel
Coach: Monty Desai
Danger man: Dipendra Singh Airee
2022 result: DNQ
Prospects: Won two of their first round games on their only previous appearance a decade ago but have not developed at any great pace in the intervening years. Will need to be at their best to stay to avoid being left behind by their opponents.
