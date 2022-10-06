T20 World Cup 2022: Full match schedule and how to watch on TV

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The men’s T20 World Cup will begin on 16 October and England’s Ben Stokes is among a batting order conundrum for the team.

Fans and pundits are discussing which order the team should bat from and former England wicketkeeper James Foster has shared his opinion.

“Jos [Buttler] has opened the batting for a long time in the T20 format so you would imagine he will stay there - I don’t think there will be a change ahead of a World Cup,” he told the BBC.

“It’s exciting to have Alex [Hales] back in that squad. He has gone about his business in this series as we’ve seen in franchise cricket over the past few years - he can really dominate sides. Phil Salt has done himself no harm with his performances so there is a decision to be made there.”

But how can fans watch and what is the schedule? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The tournament will run from 16 October to 13 November.

How can I watch?

The entire tournament will be available to watch on Sky Sports and their app Sky Go.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Full schedule (all times in BST)

First round

Sunday, 16 October

Sri Lanka vs Namibia (Geelong, 5am),

UAE vs Netherlands (Geelong, 9am)

Monday, 17 October

West Indies vs Scotland (Hobart, 5am)

Ireland vs Zimbabwe (Hobart, 9am)

Tuesday, 18 October

Namibia vs Netherlands (Geelong, 5am)

Sri Lanka vs UAE (Geelong, 9am)

Wednesday, 19 October

Scotland vs Ireland (Hobart, 5am)

West Indies vs Zimbabwe (Hobart, 9am)

Thursday, 20 October

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands (Geelong, 5am)

Namibia vs UAE (Geelong, 9am)

Friday, 21 October

West Indies vs Ireland (Hobart, 5am)

Scotland vs Zimbabwe (Hobart, 9am)

Super 12

Saturday, 22 October

New Zealand vs Australia (Sydney, 8am)

England vs Afghanistan (Perth, 12pm)

Sunday, 23 October

A1 vs B2 (Hobart, 5am)

India vs Pakistan (Melbourne, 9am)

Monday, 24 October

Bangladesh vs A2 (Hobart, 5am)

South Africa vs B2 (Hobart, 9am)

Tuesday, 25 October

Australia vs A1 (Perth, 12pm)

Wednesday, 26 October

England vs B2 (Melbourne, 5am)

New Zealand vs Afghanistan (Melbourne, 9am)

Thursday, 27 October

South Africa vs Bangladesh (Sydney, 4am)

India vs B2 (Sydney, 8am), Pakistan vs B1 (Perth,12pm)

Friday, 28 October

Afghanistan vs B2 (Melbourne, 5am)

England v Australia (Melbourne, 9am)

Saturday, 29 October

New Zealand vs A1 (Sydney, 9am)

Sunday, 30 October

Bangladesh vs B1 (Brisbane, 3am)

Pakistan vs A2 (Perth, 7am)

India vs South Africa (Perth, 11am)

Monday, 31 October

Australia vs B2 (Brisbane, 8am)

Tuesday, 1 November

Afghanistan vs A1 (Brisbane, 4am)

England vs New Zealand (Gabba, 8am)

Wednesday, 2 November

B1 v A2 (Adelaide, 4am)

India v Bangladesh (Adelaide, 8am)

Thursday, 3 November

Pakistan vs South Africa (Sydney, 8am)

Friday, 4 November

New Zealand vs B2 (Adelaide, 4am)

Australia vs Afghanistan (Adelaide, 8am)

Saturday, 5 November

England vs A1 (Sydney, 8am)

Sunday, 6 November

South Africa vs A1 (Adelaide, 12am),

Pakistan vs Bangladesh (Adelaide, 4am)

India vs B1 (Melbourne, 8am)

Knockout stages

Wednesday, 9 November

Semi-final (Sydney, 8am)

Thursday, 10 November

Semi-final (Adelaide, 8am)

Sunday, 13 November

Final (Melbourne, 8am)