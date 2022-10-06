T20 World Cup 2022: Full match schedule and how to watch on TV
The tournament gets underway on October 16
The men’s T20 World Cup will begin on 16 October and England’s Ben Stokes is among a batting order conundrum for the team.
Fans and pundits are discussing which order the team should bat from and former England wicketkeeper James Foster has shared his opinion.
“Jos [Buttler] has opened the batting for a long time in the T20 format so you would imagine he will stay there - I don’t think there will be a change ahead of a World Cup,” he told the BBC.
“It’s exciting to have Alex [Hales] back in that squad. He has gone about his business in this series as we’ve seen in franchise cricket over the past few years - he can really dominate sides. Phil Salt has done himself no harm with his performances so there is a decision to be made there.”
But how can fans watch and what is the schedule? Here’s all you need to know.
When is it?
The tournament will run from 16 October to 13 November.
How can I watch?
The entire tournament will be available to watch on Sky Sports and their app Sky Go.
If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
Full schedule (all times in BST)
First round
Sunday, 16 October
Sri Lanka vs Namibia (Geelong, 5am),
UAE vs Netherlands (Geelong, 9am)
Monday, 17 October
West Indies vs Scotland (Hobart, 5am)
Ireland vs Zimbabwe (Hobart, 9am)
Tuesday, 18 October
Namibia vs Netherlands (Geelong, 5am)
Sri Lanka vs UAE (Geelong, 9am)
Wednesday, 19 October
Scotland vs Ireland (Hobart, 5am)
West Indies vs Zimbabwe (Hobart, 9am)
Thursday, 20 October
Sri Lanka vs Netherlands (Geelong, 5am)
Namibia vs UAE (Geelong, 9am)
Friday, 21 October
West Indies vs Ireland (Hobart, 5am)
Scotland vs Zimbabwe (Hobart, 9am)
Super 12
Saturday, 22 October
New Zealand vs Australia (Sydney, 8am)
England vs Afghanistan (Perth, 12pm)
Sunday, 23 October
A1 vs B2 (Hobart, 5am)
India vs Pakistan (Melbourne, 9am)
Monday, 24 October
Bangladesh vs A2 (Hobart, 5am)
South Africa vs B2 (Hobart, 9am)
Tuesday, 25 October
Australia vs A1 (Perth, 12pm)
Wednesday, 26 October
England vs B2 (Melbourne, 5am)
New Zealand vs Afghanistan (Melbourne, 9am)
Thursday, 27 October
South Africa vs Bangladesh (Sydney, 4am)
India vs B2 (Sydney, 8am), Pakistan vs B1 (Perth,12pm)
Friday, 28 October
Afghanistan vs B2 (Melbourne, 5am)
England v Australia (Melbourne, 9am)
Saturday, 29 October
New Zealand vs A1 (Sydney, 9am)
Sunday, 30 October
Bangladesh vs B1 (Brisbane, 3am)
Pakistan vs A2 (Perth, 7am)
India vs South Africa (Perth, 11am)
Monday, 31 October
Australia vs B2 (Brisbane, 8am)
Tuesday, 1 November
Afghanistan vs A1 (Brisbane, 4am)
England vs New Zealand (Gabba, 8am)
Wednesday, 2 November
B1 v A2 (Adelaide, 4am)
India v Bangladesh (Adelaide, 8am)
Thursday, 3 November
Pakistan vs South Africa (Sydney, 8am)
Friday, 4 November
New Zealand vs B2 (Adelaide, 4am)
Australia vs Afghanistan (Adelaide, 8am)
Saturday, 5 November
England vs A1 (Sydney, 8am)
Sunday, 6 November
South Africa vs A1 (Adelaide, 12am),
Pakistan vs Bangladesh (Adelaide, 4am)
India vs B1 (Melbourne, 8am)
Knockout stages
Wednesday, 9 November
Semi-final (Sydney, 8am)
Thursday, 10 November
Semi-final (Adelaide, 8am)
Sunday, 13 November
Final (Melbourne, 8am)
