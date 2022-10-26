Jump to content

T20 World Cup 2022: Full match schedule and how to watch on TV

The tournament is taking place in Australia

Sarah Rendell
Wednesday 26 October 2022 09:20
<p>Australia are reigning champions </p>

Australia are reigning champions

(Getty Images)

The men’s T20 World Cup is well underway in Australia.

Australia are reigning champions after triumphing in the delayed 2020 tournament last year and will be hopeful of defending the title on home soil.

England have grown into one of the best white-ball teams in the world game and are reigning 50-over champions. New skipper Jos Buttler will want to pick up where predecessor Eoin Morgan left off and take his side deep into the tournament.

A star-studded India boast the likes of Virat Kohli and can never be discounted while New Zealand will be looking to go one better after losing out in the final to their trans-Tasman neighbours last time out.

Here’s all you need to know about the tournament.

When is it?

The tournament will run from 16 October to 13 November.

How can I watch?

The entire tournament will be available to watch on Sky Sports and their app Sky Go.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Full schedule (all times in BST)

First round

Sunday, 16 October

Sri Lanka vs Namibia (Geelong, 5am),

UAE vs Netherlands (Geelong, 9am)

Monday, 17 October

West Indies vs Scotland (Hobart, 5am)

Ireland vs Zimbabwe (Hobart, 9am)

Tuesday, 18 October

Namibia vs Netherlands (Geelong, 5am)

Sri Lanka vs UAE (Geelong, 9am)

Wednesday, 19 October

Scotland vs Ireland (Hobart, 5am)

West Indies vs Zimbabwe (Hobart, 9am)

Thursday, 20 October

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands (Geelong, 5am)

Namibia vs UAE (Geelong, 9am)

Friday, 21 October

West Indies vs Ireland (Hobart, 5am)

Scotland vs Zimbabwe (Hobart, 9am)

Super 12

Saturday, 22 October

New Zealand vs Australia (Sydney, 8am)

England vs Afghanistan (Perth, 12pm)

Sunday, 23 October

Sri Lanka vs Ireland (Hobart, 5am)

India vs Pakistan (Melbourne, 9am)

Monday, 24 October

Bangladesh vs Netherlands (Hobart, 5am)

South Africa vs Zimbabwe (Hobart, 9am)

Tuesday, 25 October

Australia vs Sri Lanka (Perth, 12pm)

Wednesday, 26 October

England vs Ireland (Melbourne, 5am)

New Zealand vs Afghanistan (Melbourne, 9am)

Thursday, 27 October

South Africa vs Bangladesh (Sydney, 4am)

India vs Netherlands (Sydney, 8am)

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe (Perth,12pm)

Friday, 28 October

Afghanistan vs Ireland (Melbourne, 5am)

England v Australia (Melbourne, 9am)

Saturday, 29 October

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka (Sydney, 9am)

Sunday, 30 October

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe (Brisbane, 3am)

Pakistan vs Netherlands (Perth, 7am)

India vs South Africa (Perth, 11am)

Monday, 31 October

Australia vs B2 (Brisbane, 8am)

Tuesday, 1 November

Afghanistan vs Ireland (Brisbane, 4am)

England vs New Zealand (Gabba, 8am)

Wednesday, 2 November

Zimbabwe v Netherlands (Adelaide, 4am)

India v Bangladesh (Adelaide, 8am)

Thursday, 3 November

Pakistan vs South Africa (Sydney, 8am)

Friday, 4 November

New Zealand vs Ireland (Adelaide, 4am)

Australia vs Afghanistan (Adelaide, 8am)

Saturday, 5 November

England vs Sri Lanka (Sydney, 8am)

Sunday, 6 November

South Africa vs Netherlands (Adelaide, 12am),

Pakistan vs Bangladesh (Adelaide, 4am)

India vs Zimbabwe (Melbourne, 8am)

Knockout stages

Wednesday, 9 November

Semi-final (Sydney, 8am)

Thursday, 10 November

Semi-final (Adelaide, 8am)

Sunday, 13 November

Final (Melbourne, 8am)

