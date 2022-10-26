T20 World Cup 2022: Full match schedule and how to watch on TV
The tournament is taking place in Australia
The men’s T20 World Cup is well underway in Australia.
Australia are reigning champions after triumphing in the delayed 2020 tournament last year and will be hopeful of defending the title on home soil.
England have grown into one of the best white-ball teams in the world game and are reigning 50-over champions. New skipper Jos Buttler will want to pick up where predecessor Eoin Morgan left off and take his side deep into the tournament.
A star-studded India boast the likes of Virat Kohli and can never be discounted while New Zealand will be looking to go one better after losing out in the final to their trans-Tasman neighbours last time out.
Here’s all you need to know about the tournament.
When is it?
The tournament will run from 16 October to 13 November.
How can I watch?
The entire tournament will be available to watch on Sky Sports and their app Sky Go.
If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
Full schedule (all times in BST)
First round
Sunday, 16 October
Sri Lanka vs Namibia (Geelong, 5am),
UAE vs Netherlands (Geelong, 9am)
Monday, 17 October
West Indies vs Scotland (Hobart, 5am)
Ireland vs Zimbabwe (Hobart, 9am)
Tuesday, 18 October
Namibia vs Netherlands (Geelong, 5am)
Sri Lanka vs UAE (Geelong, 9am)
Wednesday, 19 October
Scotland vs Ireland (Hobart, 5am)
West Indies vs Zimbabwe (Hobart, 9am)
Thursday, 20 October
Sri Lanka vs Netherlands (Geelong, 5am)
Namibia vs UAE (Geelong, 9am)
Friday, 21 October
West Indies vs Ireland (Hobart, 5am)
Scotland vs Zimbabwe (Hobart, 9am)
Super 12
Saturday, 22 October
New Zealand vs Australia (Sydney, 8am)
England vs Afghanistan (Perth, 12pm)
Sunday, 23 October
Sri Lanka vs Ireland (Hobart, 5am)
India vs Pakistan (Melbourne, 9am)
Monday, 24 October
Bangladesh vs Netherlands (Hobart, 5am)
South Africa vs Zimbabwe (Hobart, 9am)
Tuesday, 25 October
Australia vs Sri Lanka (Perth, 12pm)
Wednesday, 26 October
England vs Ireland (Melbourne, 5am)
New Zealand vs Afghanistan (Melbourne, 9am)
Thursday, 27 October
South Africa vs Bangladesh (Sydney, 4am)
India vs Netherlands (Sydney, 8am)
Pakistan vs Zimbabwe (Perth,12pm)
Friday, 28 October
Afghanistan vs Ireland (Melbourne, 5am)
England v Australia (Melbourne, 9am)
Saturday, 29 October
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka (Sydney, 9am)
Sunday, 30 October
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe (Brisbane, 3am)
Pakistan vs Netherlands (Perth, 7am)
India vs South Africa (Perth, 11am)
Monday, 31 October
Australia vs B2 (Brisbane, 8am)
Tuesday, 1 November
Afghanistan vs Ireland (Brisbane, 4am)
England vs New Zealand (Gabba, 8am)
Wednesday, 2 November
Zimbabwe v Netherlands (Adelaide, 4am)
India v Bangladesh (Adelaide, 8am)
Thursday, 3 November
Pakistan vs South Africa (Sydney, 8am)
Friday, 4 November
New Zealand vs Ireland (Adelaide, 4am)
Australia vs Afghanistan (Adelaide, 8am)
Saturday, 5 November
England vs Sri Lanka (Sydney, 8am)
Sunday, 6 November
South Africa vs Netherlands (Adelaide, 12am),
Pakistan vs Bangladesh (Adelaide, 4am)
India vs Zimbabwe (Melbourne, 8am)
Knockout stages
Wednesday, 9 November
Semi-final (Sydney, 8am)
Thursday, 10 November
Semi-final (Adelaide, 8am)
Sunday, 13 November
Final (Melbourne, 8am)
