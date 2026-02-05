Brendon McCullum ‘excited’ for T20 World Cup amid doubts over his England future

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brendon McCullum has expressed his excitement for England’s pursuit of a third World T20 title, asserting that the team has already showcased the crucial tactical flexibility required for the tournament that could decide his coaching future.

Confidence within the squad has been significantly boosted by their recent tour of Sri Lanka, where they secured a 2-1 One Day International series victory against a side that had won their previous seven 50-over series on home soil, followed by a comprehensive clean sweep in the T20 matches.

Speaking after the 3-0 T20 win in Kandy, McCullum, whose position has come under the spotlight after a disastrous Ashes, acknowledged the demanding nature of the competition.

"I’m excited about the World Cup and the demands of that," he said. "We’re going to have to be very clever with how we go about our different oppositions and conditions we’re confronted with but really excited about what that brings."

He added that he was "immensely satisfied with the work that we’ve done so far, the way that we’ve been able to adapt to different conditions, the style that we’ve brought and the tactical acumen that we’ve shown."

open image in gallery England won all three of their T20 matches in Sri Lanka (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) ( AP )

England are set to commence their campaign against Nepal in Mumbai on Sunday, in a group that also features the West Indies, Scotland, and Italy.

With the tournament co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, McCullum anticipates significant challenges but remains optimistic about his side’s prospects.

A key factor in their potential success will be the performance of their spin attack. England’s spinners claimed nine wickets in the 12-run victory during the third T20 in Sri Lanka, with Adil Rashid consistently brilliant throughout the tour.

He has been ably supported by Liam Dawson, Will Jacks, and Jacob Bethell, with Rehan Ahmed also waiting in the wings.

McCullum highlighted the tactical nous displayed by his team, particularly in the final T20.

"Tonight was another example of a team which is prepared to change tactically and play the situation to what was required," he explained.

"To bowl 16 overs of spin, defending a low total on a surface which is having its third game on it is what was required.

“The application and the investment from the group to acknowledge that and go all in on that strategy is immensely satisfying when you look at it from a coaching point of view because you know that they’re trying to stand up to what’s in front of us and we will need that over the next little while."