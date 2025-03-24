Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal rushed to hospital after suffering heart attack during match
The 36-year-old suffered chest pains while fielding during a Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League match
Tamim Iqbal, the former Bangladesh captain, suffered a heart attack while fielding during a game and remains in hospital after an emergency medical procedure.
The opening batter was playing for Mohammedan Sporting Club in the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League when he experienced chest pains.
The 36-year-old, his nation’s second-leading Test run scorer, originally left the ground in his own car to receive initial treatment, before returning to the ground.
His condition then deteriorated and Iqbal was rushed to hospital, according to reports, where he underwent emergency angioplasty.
An official medical bulletin from doctors in Dhaka said: “He returned to us in a critical condition. We can call it a heart attack, and we subsequently did an angiogram and angioplasty to remove the blockage.
“The medical procedure has gone smoothly. He is currently under observation. The swift coordination between the medical staff at BKSP and the hospital ensured Tamim was treated quickly."
Iqbal made 25 international hundreds, registering a ton in all three international formats, and memorably smashed a brilliant 103 against England at Lord's in 2010.
He retired from international cricket for a second time in January after 391 appearances in a Bangladesh shirt.
The left-hander also briefly represented Nottinghamshire and Essex in county cricket.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments