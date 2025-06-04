Tammy Beaumont loving life at the top of the England order with Amy Jones

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tammy Beaumont is relishing her opening partnership with Amy Jones after the pair made back-to-back centuries in England’s 143-run victory over West Indies in the second one-day international in Leicester.

Beaumont secured her 12th ODI century, just five days after hitting one in Derby alongside Jones, who reached the milestone off just 76 balls, as England posted 366 for six after the 202-run opening stand.

West Indies, without captain Hayley Matthews who was ruled out with a shoulder injury, were dismissed for 223 in the 46th over with Realeanna Grimmond hitting a maiden half-century on debut.

Beaumont said: “It’s really nice to be batting with Amy at the minute, it’s going really well.

“She got the promotion back and we know each other really well. I couldn’t have asked for it to go better really, and I think just so proud of her backing up that first century at Derby to do it again today and even better style.

“For her to take that lead role there and kind of look after me as well as go and play like that was just outstanding and I joke with her, I was like, we’ve got to try and go for the record if we’re going to keep batting getting over 200.

“I know we’ve scored a lot of runs together and I think we’ve already got a few records for that within England which is just great.

“We compliment each other so well. Obviously, the height difference, but it means we hit different lengths in different areas but I think it makes it quite difficult to bowl at as a pair.”

Beaumont was hit with illness before the match and is proud of the way she battled through it to guide her team to another big win.

She added: “I call it man flu, my husband’s going to hate me. I’m kind of proud of how I managed it mentally, and kept finding a second and third wind at times.

“I found a bit of gas from somewhere. While Amy was there, my job was to support her and take the pressure off and just get her on strike and then almost my job changed when she got out.”