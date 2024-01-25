The Hundred – when does it start and how to watch

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Hundred is set to return in 2024 as some of the world’s top cricketers compete for short-format glory.

Launched in 2021, English cricket’s 100-ball competition features eight men’s and women’s side based around seven cities in the United Kingdom.

The 2023 edition saw two new champions, with the Southern Brave’s women and Oval Invincibles’ men securing victory on finals day at Lord’s.

The top salary in the women’s competition has increased for 2024, with the highest-priced players now set to receive £50,000 for their involvement.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Hundred?

The 2024 edition of the Hundred is set to take place between 23 July and the final at Lord’s on 18 August. The top side during the group stage progresses directly to the final, while the eliminators, played between the sides who finish second and third in the men’s and women’s groups, will be on 17 August at the Oval.

Does it clash with any other cricket?

Yes. England’s men are scheduled to face the West Indies in the third Test of their series from 26 July, likely ruling them out of at least the first week of the competition. There is also likely to be a clash with Major League Cricket (MLC), the American franchise competition backed by Indian and local investors which could lure top overseas stars away from the Hundred.

There will not be a clash for England’s women, who conclude their T20 international series against New Zealand on 17 July.

Who are the eight teams and where do they play?

Oval Invincibles (The Oval)

Southern Brave (Utilita Bowl)

London Spirit (Lord’s)

Trent Rockets (Trent Bridge)

Manchester Originals (Old Trafford)

Northern Superchargers (Headingley)

Welsh Fire (Sophia Gardens)

Birmingham Phoenix (Edgbaston)

How will the squads be formed?

The retention window for the competition has now opened. Teams in the women’s competition will be able to retain a maximum of eight players, teams in the men’s competition will be able to retain a maximum of 10.

The eight competing sides will then fill out the rest of their playing rosters in both a men’s and women’s draft. The dates for these is yet to be confirmed.

Full fixture list

All times are BST and subject to change

Tuesday, 23 July: Oval Invincibles v Birmingham Phoenix, The Kia Oval (Women’s 14:45, men’s 18:30)

Wednesday, 24 July: Southern Brave v London Spirit, Utilita Bowl (Women’s 15:00, men’s 18:30)

Thursday, 25 July: Manchester Originals v Welsh Fire, Emirates Old Trafford (Women’s 15:00, men’s 18:30)

Friday, 26 July: Northern Superchargers v Trent Rockets, Headingley (Women’s 15:00, men’s 18:35)

Saturday, 27 July: London Spirit v Birmingham Phoenix, Lord’s. (Women’s 15:00, men’s 18:35)

Sunday, 28 July: Welsh Fire v Oval Invincibles, Sophia Gardens. (Women’s 15:00, men’s 18:35)

Monday, 29 July: Manchester Originals v Trent Rockets, Emirates Old Trafford. (Women’s 15:00, men’s 18:35)

Tuesday, 30 July: Northern Superchargers v Southern Brave, Headingley. (Women’s 15:00, men’s 18:35)

Wednesday, 31 July: Trent Rockets v Birmingham Phoenix, Trent Bridge. (Women’s 15:00, men’s 18:30)

Thursday, 1 August: London Spirit v Welsh Fire, Lord’s. (Women’s 11:30, men’s 15:00)

Thursday, 1 August: Southern Brave v Manchester Originals, Utilita Bowl. (Women’s 15:00, men’s 18:30)

Friday, 2 August: Oval Invincibles v Northern Superchargers, The Kia Oval. (Women’s 15:00, men’s 18:30)

Saturday, 3 August: Birmingham Phoenix v Southern Brave, Edgbaston. (Women’s 11:00, men’s 14:30)

Saturday, 3 August: Trent Rockets v Welsh Fire, Trent Bridge. (Women’s 14:30, men’s 18:00)

Sunday. 4 August: London Spirit v Oval Invincibles, Lord’s. (Women’s 11:00, men’s 14:30)

Sunday, 4 August: Northern Superchargers v Manchester Originals, Headingley. (Women’s 14:30, men’s 18:00)

Monday, 5 August: Welsh Fire v Southern Brave, Sophia Gardens. (Women’s 15:00, men’s 18:30)

Tuesday, 6 August: Manchester Originals v Oval Invincibles, Emirates Old Trafford. (Women’s 11:30, men’s 15:00)

Tuesday, 6 August: Birmingham Phoenix v Northern Superchargers, Edgbaston. (Women’s 15:00, men’s 18:30)

Wednesday, 7 August: Trent Rockets v London Spirit, Trent Bridge. (Women’s 15:00, men’s 18:30)

Thursday, 8 August: Welsh Fire v Northern Superchargers, Sophia Gardens. (Women’s 15:00, men’s 18:30)

Thursday, 8 August: Oval Invincibles v Southern Brave, The Kia Oval. (Women’s 15:00, men’s 18:30)

Friday, 9 August: London Spirit v Manchester Originals, Lord’s. (Women’s 15:00, men’s 18:30)

Saturday, 10 August: Southern Brave v Trent Rockets, Utilita Bowl. (Women’s 11:00, men’s 14:30)

Saturday, 10 August: Welsh Fire v Birmingham Phoenix, Sophia Gardens. (Women’s 14:30, men’s 18:00)

Sunday, 11 August: Oval Invincibles v London Spirit, The Kia Oval. (Women’s 11:00, men’s 14:30)

Sunday, 11 August: Manchester Originals v Northern Superchargers, Emirates Old Trafford. (Women’s 14:30, men’s 18:00)

Monday, 12 August: Birmingham Phoenix v Trent Rockets, Edgbaston. (Women’s 15:00, men’s 18:30)

Tuesday, 13 August: Northern Superchargers v London Spirit, Headingley. (Women’s 15:00, men’s 18:30)

Wednesday, 14 August: Southern Brave v Welsh Fire, Utilita Bowl. (Women’s 11:30, men’s 15:00)

Wednesday, 14 August: Trent Rockets v Oval Invincibles, Trent Bridge. (Women’s 15:00, men’s 18:30)

Thursday, 15 August: Birmingham Phoenix v Manchester Originals, Edgbaston. (Women’s 15:00, men’s 18:30)

Saturday, 17 August: Eliminator, The Kia Oval. (Women’s 14:15, men’s 18:00)

Sunday, 18 August: Final, Lord’s. (Women’s 14:15, men’s 18:00)