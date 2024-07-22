The Hundred – Full schedule and how to watch

Support truly

The Hundred returns in 2024 as some of the world’s top cricketers compete for short-format glory.

Launched in 2021, English cricket’s 100-ball competition features eight men’s and women’s side based around seven cities in the United Kingdom.

The 2023 edition saw two new champions, with the Southern Brave’s women and Oval Invincibles’ men securing victory on finals day at Lord’s.

The top salary in the women’s competition has increased for 2024, with the highest-priced players now set to receive £50,000 for their involvement.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Hundred?

The 2024 edition of the Hundred is set to take place between 23 July and the final at Lord’s on 18 August. The top side during the group stage progresses directly to the final, while the eliminators, played between the sides who finish second and third in the men’s and women’s groups, will be on 17 August at the Oval.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch every game live on Sky Sports, with a live stream available via Sky Go. A number of games will also be shown on free-to-air television on the BBC — the broadcaster will also provide coverage via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Does it clash with any other cricket and will England’s stars take part?

Yes. England’s men face the West Indies in the third Test of their series from July 26, ruling them out of at least the first week of the competition. It has been confirmed, though, that Ben Stokes is set to feature for the Northern Superchargers in four matches once his international efforts are concluded. The rest of England’s batters are also due back available for their sides once the third Test is concluded.

Of England’s bowlers, Chris Woakes will be available for the Birmingham Phoenix from August 6, while the availability of Gus Atkinson (Oval Invincibles), Dillon Pennington and Matt Potts‘ (both Superchargers) will be decided after the series concludes.

The event also clashes with Major League Cricket (MLC), the American franchise competition backed by Indian and local investors which has lured some top overseas stars away from the Hundred.

There is no clash for England’s women, who concluded their T20 international series against New Zealand on 17 July.

Who are the eight teams and where do they play?

Oval Invincibles (The Oval)

Southern Brave (Utilita Bowl)

London Spirit (Lord’s)

Trent Rockets (Trent Bridge)

Manchester Originals (Old Trafford)

Northern Superchargers (Headingley)

Welsh Fire (Sophia Gardens)

Birmingham Phoenix (Edgbaston)

Full fixture list

All times are BST and subject to change

Tuesday, 23 July: Oval Invincibles v Birmingham Phoenix, The Kia Oval (Women’s 14:45, men’s 18:30)

Wednesday, 24 July: Southern Brave v London Spirit, Utilita Bowl (Women’s 15:00, men’s 18:30)

Thursday, 25 July: Manchester Originals v Welsh Fire, Emirates Old Trafford (Women’s 15:00, men’s 18:30)

Friday, 26 July: Northern Superchargers v Trent Rockets, Headingley (Women’s 15:00, men’s 18:35)

Saturday, 27 July: London Spirit v Birmingham Phoenix, Lord’s. (Women’s 15:00, men’s 18:35)

Sunday, 28 July: Welsh Fire v Oval Invincibles, Sophia Gardens. (Women’s 15:00, men’s 18:35)

Monday, 29 July: Manchester Originals v Trent Rockets, Emirates Old Trafford. (Women’s 15:00, men’s 18:35)

Tuesday, 30 July: Northern Superchargers v Southern Brave, Headingley. (Women’s 15:00, men’s 18:35)

Wednesday, 31 July: Trent Rockets v Birmingham Phoenix, Trent Bridge. (Women’s 15:00, men’s 18:30)

Thursday, 1 August: London Spirit v Welsh Fire, Lord’s. (Women’s 11:30, men’s 15:00)

Thursday, 1 August: Southern Brave v Manchester Originals, Utilita Bowl. (Women’s 15:00, men’s 18:30)

Friday, 2 August: Oval Invincibles v Northern Superchargers, The Kia Oval. (Women’s 15:00, men’s 18:30)

Saturday, 3 August: Birmingham Phoenix v Southern Brave, Edgbaston. (Women’s 11:00, men’s 14:30)

Saturday, 3 August: Trent Rockets v Welsh Fire, Trent Bridge. (Women’s 14:30, men’s 18:00)

Sunday. 4 August: London Spirit v Oval Invincibles, Lord’s. (Women’s 11:00, men’s 14:30)

Sunday, 4 August: Northern Superchargers v Manchester Originals, Headingley. (Women’s 14:30, men’s 18:00)

Monday, 5 August: Welsh Fire v Southern Brave, Sophia Gardens. (Women’s 15:00, men’s 18:30)

Tuesday, 6 August: Manchester Originals v Oval Invincibles, Emirates Old Trafford. (Women’s 11:30, men’s 15:00)

Tuesday, 6 August: Birmingham Phoenix v Northern Superchargers, Edgbaston. (Women’s 15:00, men’s 18:30)

Wednesday, 7 August: Trent Rockets v London Spirit, Trent Bridge. (Women’s 15:00, men’s 18:30)

Thursday, 8 August: Welsh Fire v Northern Superchargers, Sophia Gardens. (Women’s 15:00, men’s 18:30)

Thursday, 8 August: Oval Invincibles v Southern Brave, The Kia Oval. (Women’s 15:00, men’s 18:30)

Friday, 9 August: London Spirit v Manchester Originals, Lord’s. (Women’s 15:00, men’s 18:30)

Saturday, 10 August: Southern Brave v Trent Rockets, Utilita Bowl. (Women’s 11:00, men’s 14:30)

Saturday, 10 August: Welsh Fire v Birmingham Phoenix, Sophia Gardens. (Women’s 14:30, men’s 18:00)

Sunday, 11 August: Oval Invincibles v London Spirit, The Kia Oval. (Women’s 11:00, men’s 14:30)

Sunday, 11 August: Manchester Originals v Northern Superchargers, Emirates Old Trafford. (Women’s 14:30, men’s 18:00)

Monday, 12 August: Birmingham Phoenix v Trent Rockets, Edgbaston. (Women’s 15:00, men’s 18:30)

Tuesday, 13 August: Northern Superchargers v London Spirit, Headingley. (Women’s 15:00, men’s 18:30)

Wednesday, 14 August: Southern Brave v Welsh Fire, Utilita Bowl. (Women’s 11:30, men’s 15:00)

Wednesday, 14 August: Trent Rockets v Oval Invincibles, Trent Bridge. (Women’s 15:00, men’s 18:30)

Thursday, 15 August: Birmingham Phoenix v Manchester Originals, Edgbaston. (Women’s 15:00, men’s 18:30)

Saturday, 17 August: Eliminator, The Kia Oval. (Women’s 14:15, men’s 18:00)

Sunday, 18 August: Final, Lord’s. (Women’s 14:15, men’s 18:00)

