The Hundred Draft 2023: Date, time, full player list and reserve prices
Everything you need to know ahead of the 2023 draft
The Hundred Draft returns to television in 2023 with sides from both the men’s and women’s competitions filling out their squads for the upcoming summer.
Eight sides are set to again compete in the third edition of English cricket’s flagship short-form tournament.
For the first time, a women’s Hundred draft will be held, with organisers hoping it leads to better parity across the teams after the Oval Invincibles and Southern Brave contested each of the first two finals.
A total of 63 players - 33 women and 30 men - will be drafted this year.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is The Hundred draft?
The Hundred draft will be held between 4pm and 6pm GMT on Thursday 23 March.
When does the Hundred start?
The Hundred begins on Thursday 1 August with a Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave double-header at Trent Bridge, and will conclude at Lord’s with the finals of the men’s and women’s competitions on Sunday 27 August.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the draft live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket, with coverage from 4pm GMT. A free stream will also be available via skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.
How will the men’s draft work?
The eight sides (Trent Rockets, Oval Invincibles, London Spirit, Southern Brave, Welsh Fire, Manchester Originals, Northern Superchargers and Birmingham Phoenix) had the option to retain up to ten players from their 2022 squads, as well as their centrally-contracted England player. Six of the teams did exactly that - the Welsh Fire elected to retain only five and Jonny Bairstow, while the Northern Superchargers retained nine of their squad plus Ben Stokes.
The Fire will thus add eight players to their roster on Thursday, with the Superchargers permitted to draft four, and the rest of the teams three.
They will pick in reverse order to how they finished the 2022 campaign, so the sequence will be: Welsh Fire, Southern Brave, Northern Superchargers, Oval Invincibles, Birmingham Phoenix, London Spirit, Manchester Originals, Trent Rockets.
In July, after the T20 Blast, each team will add two more players to their squad through the Wildcard Draft.
How will the women’s draft work?
The women’s draft, new for 2023, works slightly differently. Each of the sides will only fill out their roster to eight players, with the remaining seven filled on an open-market basis.
The teams could only retain four of their players, with the Welsh Fire again breaking from the pack after a tough season by retaining only three. No women’s team can sign more than three England-contracted players.
The order for the women’s draft will be: Fire, Spirit, Originals, Superchargers, Phoenix, Rockets, Brave, Invincibles.
What is ‘Right to Match’?
Additionally, all teams (across both the men’s and women’s drafts) are able to use a ‘Right to Match’ option to secure a player who featured for them last year if another team tries to draft them. Teams using their ‘Right to Match’ must offer the same salary - if they have used up their slots in the salary band, they will be unable to match the rival team’s offer.
Which men’s players have entered the draft and what are their reserve prices?
Overseas
Reserve price: £125,000
Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh (£125,000)
Kieron Pollard, West Indies (£125,000)
Mitchell Starc, Australia (£125,000)
Marcus Stoinis, Australia (£125,000)
Adam Zampa, Australia (£125,000)
Reserve price: £100,000
Shaheen Afridi, Pakistan (£100,000)
Babar Azam, Pakistan (£100,000)
Trent Boult, New Zealand (£100,000)
Dwayne Bravo, West Indies (£100,000)
Lockie Ferguson, New Zealand (£100,000)
Mitchell Marsh, Australia (£100,000)
Anrich Nortje, South Africa (£100,000)
Jhye Richardson, Australia (£100,000)
Muhammad Rizwan, Pakistan (£100,000)
Rilee Rossouw, South Africa (£100,000)
Andre Russell, West Indies (£100,000)
Reserve price: £75,000
Litton Das, Bangladesh (£75,000)
Tim David, Australia (£75,000)
Shimron Hetmyer, West Indies (£75,000)
Jason Holder, West Indies (£75,000)
Daryl Mitchell, New Zealand (£75,000)
Maheesh Theekshana, Sri Lanka (£75,000)
Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Afghanistan (£75,000)
Matthew Wade, Australia (£75,000)
Reserve price: £60,000
Sean Abbott, Australia (£60,000)
Qais Ahmad, Afghanistan (£60,000)
Mohammad Amir, Pakistan (£60,000)
Aaron Finch, Australia (£60,000)
Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Afghanistan (£60,000)
Marco Jansen, South Africa (£60,000)
Usman Khawaja, Australia (£60,000)
Heinrich Klaasen, South Africa (£60,000)
Aiden Markram, South Africa (£60,000)
Lungi Ngidi, South Africa (£60,000)
Haris Rauf, Pakistan (£60,000)
Mitchell Santner, New Zealand (£60,000)
Naseem Shah, Pakistan (£60,000)
Peter Siddle, Australia (£60,000)
Imran Tahir, South Africa (£60,000)
Andrew Tye, Australia (£60,000)
Kane Williamson, New Zealand (£60,000)
Reserve price: £50,000
Ashton Agar, Australia (£50,000)
Hassan Ali Pakistan (£50,000)
Faheem Ashraf, Pakistan (£50,000)
Jason Behrendorff, Australia (£50,000)
Michael Bracewell, New Zealand (£50,000)
Gerald Coetzee, South Africa (£50,000)
Devon Conway, New Zealand (£50,000)
Nathan Coulter-Nile, Australia (£50,000)
Marchant de Lange, South Africa (£50,000)
Martin Guptill, New Zealand (£50,000)
Moises Henriques, Australia (£50,000)
Josh Inglis, Australia (£50,000)
Prabath Jayasuriya, Sri Lanka (£50,000)
Evin Lewis, West Indies (£50,000)
Angelo Mathews, Sri Lanka (£50,000)
James Neesham, New Zealand (£50,000)
Michael Neser, Australia (£50,000)
Matheesha Pathirana, Sri Lanka (£50,000)
Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sri Lanka (£50,000)
Matthew Short, Australia (£50,000)
Tim Southee, New Zealand (£50,000)
Dane Vilas, South Africa (£50,000)
Fakhar Zaman, Pakistan (£50,000)
Reserve price: £40,000
Fabian Allen, West Indies (£40,000)
Ottneil Baartman, South Africa (£40,000)
Eathan Bosch, South Africa (£40,000)
Cameron Boyce, Australia (£40,000)
Douglas Bracewell, New Zealand (£40,000)
Matthew Breetzke, South Africa (£40,000)
Dewald Brevis, South Africa (£40,000)
Dushmantha Chameera, Sri Lanka (£40,000)
Oliver Davies, Australia (£40,000)
Patrick Dooley, Australia (£40,000)
Fazalhaq Farooqi, Afghanistan (£40,000)
Donovan Ferreira, South Africa (£40,000)
Muhammad Hafeez, Pakistan (£40,000)
Aaron Hardie, Australia (£40,000)
Simon Harmer, South Africa (£40,000)
Sam Heazlett, Australia (£40,000)
Reeza Hendricks, South Africa (£40,000)
Afif Hossain, Bangladesh (£40,000)
Spencer Johnson, Australia (£40,000)
Alzarri Joseph, West Indies (£40,000)
Scott Kuggeleijn, New Zealand (£40,000)
Chris Lynn, Australia (£40,000)
Obed McCoy, West Indies (£40,000)
Riley Meredith, Australia (£40,000)
Lance Morris, Australia (£40,000)
Mohammad Nabi, Afghanistan (£40,000)
Duanne Olivier, South Africa (£40,000)
Josh Philippe, Australia (£40,000)
Glenn Phillips, New Zealand (£40,000)
Delano Potgieter, South Africa (£40,000)
Rovman Powell, West Indies (£40,000)
Dwaine Pretoirus, South Africa (£40,000)
Kasun Rajitha, Sri Lanka (£40,000)
Sikandar Raza, Zimbabwe (£40,000)
Sherfane Rutherford, West Indies (£40,000)
Benjamin Sears, New Zealand (£40,000)
Tabraiz Shamsi, South Africa (£40,000)
Dasun Shanaka, Sri Lanka (£40,000)
Henry Shipley, New Zealand (£40,000)
Jordan Silk, Australia (£40,000)
Lutho Sipamla, South Africa (£40,000)
Ish Sodhi, New Zealand (£40,000)
Tristan Stubbs, South Africa (£40,000)
Naveen Ul-Haq, Afghanistan (£40,000)
Robin Uthappa, India (£40,000)
Logan van Beek, New Zealand (£40,000)
Rassie van der Dussen, South Africa (£40,000)
Hardus Viljoen, South Africa (£40,000)
Imad Wasim, Pakistan (£40,000)
Lizaad Williams, South Africa (£40,000)
No reserve price
Mark Adair, Ireland
Wesley Agar, Australia
Noor Ahmad, Afghanistan
Abrar Ahmed, Pakistan
Fawad Ahmed, Australia
Nasum Ahmed, Bangladesh
Sarfaraz Ahmed, Pakistan
Taskin Ahmed, Bangladesh
Muhammad Akhlaq, Pakistan
Umar Akmal, Pakistan
Asif Ali, Pakistan
Haider Ali, Pakistan
Noman Ali, Pakistan
Salman Ali, Pakistan
Munis Ansari, Oman
Charith Asalanka, Sri Lanka
Adithya Ashok, New Zealand
Sharafuddin Ashraf, Afghanistan
Umaid Asif, Pakistan
Alick Athanaze, West Indies
Saim Ayub, Pakistan
Danish Aziz, Pakistan
Andrew Balbirnie, Ireland
Cameron Bancroft, Australia
Ashen Bandara, Sri Lanka
Xavier Bartlett , Australia
Temba Bavuma, South Africa
James Bazley, Australia
David Bedingham, South Africa
Richard Berrington, Scotland
Joshua Bishop, West Indies
Corbin Bosch, South Africa
Chad Bowes, New Zealand
Carlos Brathwaite, West Indies
Shamarh Brooks, West Indies
Tom Bruce, New Zealand
Nandre Burger, South Africa
Ryan Burl, Zimbabwe
Ammad Butt, Pakistan
Shaheryar Butt, Belgium
Curtis Campher, Ireland
Yannic Cariah, West Indies
Iain Carlisle, Australia
Leo Carter, New Zealand
Hilton Cartwright, Australia
Dinesh Chandimal, Sri Lanka
Mark Chapman, New Zealand
Bryan Charles, West Indies
Johnson Charles, West Indies
Rizwan Chundangapoyil, UAE
Katene Clarke, New Zealand
Joshua Clarkson, New Zealand
Sachindu Colombage, Sri Lanka
Sheldon Cottrell, West Indies
Ben Cutting, Australia
Joshua Da Silva, West Indies
Shane Dadswell, South Africa
Shahnawaz Dahani, Pakistan
Junior Dala, South Africa
Ahmed Daniyal, Pakistan
Colin de Grandhomme, New Zealand
Gareth Delany, Ireland
Mark Deyal, West Indies
Niroshan Dickwella, Sri Lanka
George Dockrell, Ireland
Jacob Duffy, New Zealand
Daryn Dupavillon, South Africa
Benjamin Dwarshuis, Australia
Fidel Edwards, West Indies
Gerhard Erasmus, Namibia
Bradley Evans, Zimbabwe
Binura Fernando, Sri Lanka
Andre Fletcher, West Indies
Cameron Fletcher, New Zealand
Matthew Forde, West Indies
Bjorn Fortuin, South Africa
Dean Foxcroft, South Africa
Jake Fraser-McGurk, Australia
Shafiqullah Ghafari, Afghanistan
Usman Ghani, Afghanistan
Allah Ghazanfar, Afghanistan
Chris Green, Australia
Sameen Gul, Pakistan
Amir Hamza Hotak, Afghanistan
Muhammad Haris, Pakistan
Mackenzie Harvey, Australia
Muhammad Hasnain, Pakistan
Hamid Hassan, Afghanistan
Liam Hatcher, Australia
Peter Hatzoglou, Australia
Babar Hayat, Hong Kong
Dushan Hemantha, Sri Lanka
Chandrapaul Hemraj, West Indies
Beuran Hendricks, South Africa
Matt Henry, New Zealand
Terrance Hinds, West Indies
Nicholas Hobson, Australia
Daniel Hughes, Australia
Colin Ingram, South Africa
Muhammad Irfan, Pakistan
Salman Irshad, Pakistan
Aamir Jamal, Pakistan
Karim Janat, Afghanistan
Duan Jansen, South Africa
Akif Javed, Pakistan
Caleb Jewell, Australia
Evan Jones, South Africa
Shahidullah Kamal, Afghanistan
Chamika Karunaratne, Sri Lanka
Ruwantha Kellepotha, Australia
Matthew Kelly, Australia
Nicholas Kelly, New Zealand
Kieran Kenny, South Africa
Hayden Kerr, Australia
Nilansh Keswani, UAE
Aizaz Khan, Hong Kong
Ali Khan, USA
Amjad Khan, UAE
Asif Khan, UAE
Azam Khan, Pakistan
Bilal Khan, Oman
Ehsan Khan, Hong Kong
Haseebullah Khan, Pakistan
Mehran Khan, Oman
Mubasir Khan, Pakistan
Sajid Khan, Pakistan
Sharjeel Khan, Pakistan
Umer Khan, Pakistan
Usman Khan, UAE
Zahir Khan, Afghanistan
Zahoor Khan, UAE
Zaman Khan, Pakistan
Alexander Kok, South Africa
Matthew Kuhnemann, Australia
Sandeep Lamichhane, Nepal
Nicholas Larkin, Australia
Michael Leask, Scotland
Kennar Lewis, West Indies
George Linde, South Africa
Benjamin Lister, New Zealand
Sisanda Magala, South Africa
Keshav Maharaj, South Africa
Sibonelo Makhanya, South Africa
Janneman Malan, South Africa
Pieter Malan, South Africa
Jaskaran Malhotra, USA
Farid Malik, Afghanistan
Sohaib Maqsood, Pakistan
Waqas Maqsood, Pakistan
Ibrahim Masood, Afghanistan
Shan Masood, Pakistan
Kyle Mayers, West Indies
Nathan McAndrew, Australia
Barry McCarthy, Ireland
Ben McDermott, Australia
Angus McKenzie, New Zealand
Ramesh Mendis, Sri Lanka
Usama Mir, Pakistan
Nizakat Mohammad, Hong Kong
Mohammad Mohammadi, Afghanistan
Sanchit Mohan Sharma, UAE
Blessing Muzarabani, Zimbabwe
Arjun Nair, Australia
Izharulhaq Naveed, Afghanistan
Muhammad Nawaz, Pakistan
Richard Ngarava, Zimbabwe
Richard Ngarava, Zimbabwe
Lesiba Ngoepe, South Africa
Burhan Niaz, Belgium
Pathum Nissanka, Sri Lanka
Robert O’Donnell, New Zealand
Max O’Dowd, Netherlands
Azmatullah Omarzai, Afghanistan
Ronak Panoly, UAE
Joel Paris, Australia
Ajaz Patel, New Zealand
Dane Paterson, South Africa
Lakshan Paththamperuma, Sri Lanka
Keemo Paul, West Indies
Thisara Perera, Sri Lanka
Anderson Phillip, West Indies
Dale Phillips, New Zealand
Divan Posthumus, South Africa
Migael Pretorius, South Africa
Roshon Primus, West Indies
Timothy Pringle, Netherlands
Usman Qadir, Pakistan
Michael Rae, New Zealand
Rumman Raees, Pakistan
Ravi Rampaul, West Indies
Rachin Ravindra, New Zealand
Raymon Reifer, West Indies
Wahab Riaz, Pakistan
Ryan Rickelton, South Africa
Michael Rippon, New Zealand
Corey Rocchiccioli, Australia
Grant Roelofsen, South Africa
Thomas Rogers, Australia
Alexander Ross, Australia
Hamish Rutherford, New Zealand
Mohammad Salamkheil, Afghanistan
Gurinder Sandhu, Australia
Jason Sangha, Australia
Tanveer Sangha, Australia
Soumya Sarkar, Bangladesh
Arjun Saud, Nepal
Jayden Seales, West Indies
Abdullah Shafique, Pakistan
Khushdil Shah, Pakistan
Yasir Shah, Pakistan
Saud Shakeel, Pakistan
Abdul Shakoor, UAE
Romario Shepherd, West Indies
D’Arcy Short, Australia
Malusi Siboto, South Africa
Ramon Simmonds, West Indies
Jon-Jon Smuts, South Africa
Gerhardus Snyman, South Africa
Haris Sohail, Pakistan
Billy Stanlake, Australia
Paul Stirling, Ireland
Prenelan Subrayen, South Africa
William Sutherland, Australia
Muhammad Talat, Pakistan
Harry Tector, Ireland
Devon Thomas, West Indies
Oshane Thomas, West Indies
Ruben Trumpelmann, Namibia
Lorcan Tucker, Ireland
Ashton Turner, Australia
Isuru Udana, Sri Lanka
Imam-ul-Haq, Pakistan
Ihsan Ullah, Pakistan
Zia Ur Rehman, Afghanistan
Logan Van Beek, Netherlands
Mitchell Van Buuren, South Africa
Jeffrey Vandersay, Sri Lanka
Abdul Wahid, Pakistan
Hayden Walsh, USA
Chadwick Walton, West Indies
Muhammad Waseem, UAE
Jake Weatherald, Australia
Beau Webster, Australia
Jonathan Wells, Australia
Sam Whiteman, Australia
Kevin Wickham, West Indies
Sean Williams, Zimbabwe
Amir Yamin, Pakistan
William Young, New Zealand
Peter Younghusband, New Zealand
Ibrahim Zadran, Afghanistan
Najibullah Zadran, Afghanistan
Hazratullah Zazai, Afghanistan
DOMESTIC PLAYERS
Reserve price: £125,000
Tom Bailey, Lancashire (£125,000)
Reserve price: £60,000
David Willey, Northamptonshire (£60,000)
Reserve price: £40,000
Tom Abell, Somerset (£40,000)
Chris Dent, Gloucestershire (£40,000)
Ollie Robinson, Sussex (£40,000)
Olly Stone, Nottinghamshire (£40,000)
Graeme van Buuren, Gloucestershire (£40,000)
No reserve price
Colin Ackermann, Leicestershire
Toby Albert, Hampshire
Kashif Ali, Worcestershire
Tom Alsop, Sussex
Martin Andersson, Middlesex
Sonny Baker, Somerset
Tom Banton, Somerset
Ed Barnard, Warwickshire
Ed Barnes, Leicestershire
Aaron Beard, Essex
George Bell, Lancashire
Daniel Bell-Drummond, Kent
Luc Benkenstein, Essex
Dom Bess, Yorkshire
Jacob Bethell, Warwickshire
Thomas Bevan, Glamorgan
Alex Blake, Kent
Jack Blatherwick, Lancashire
Scott Borthwick, Durham
James Bracey, Gloucestershire
Henry Brookes, Warwickshire
Jack Brooks, Somerset
Patrick Brown, Worcestershire
Sol Budinger, Leicestershire
Michael Burgess, Warwickshire
Rory Burns, Surrey
Will Buttleman, Essex
Edward Byrom, Glamorgan
Jack Campbell, Hampshire
Kiran Carlson, Glamorgan
Jack Carson, Sussex
Oliver Carter, Sussex
Zak Chappell, Derbyshire
Ben Charlesworth, Gloucestershire
Luke Charlesworth, Gloucestershire
Jafer Chohan, Yorkshire
Graham Clark, Durham
Jordan Clark, Surrey
Ben Cliff, Yorkshire
Ben Coad, Yorkshire
Josh Cobb, Northamptonshire
Ian Cockbain, Gloucestershire
Michael Cohen, N/A
James Coles, Sussex
Sam Conners, Derbyshire
Chris Cooke, Glamorgan
Taylor Cornall, Worcestershire
Paul Coughlin, Durham
Ben Cox, Worcestershire
Joseph Cracknell, Middlesex
Matt Critchley, Essex
Henry Crocombe, Sussex
Steven Croft, Lancashire
Blake Cullen, Middlesex
Henry Cullen, Worcestershire
Scott Currie, Hampshire
Brett D’Oliveira, Worcestershire
Anuj Dal, Derbyshire
Josh Davey, Somerset
Jack Davies, Middlesex
Steven Davies, Somerset
Will Davis, Leicestershire
Bas de Leede, Durham
Joe Denly, Kent
Sean Dickson, Somerset
Aneurin Donald, Hampshire
Daniel Douthwaite, Glamorgan
George Drissell, Durham
Daniel Drummond, Kent
Leus du Plooy, Derbyshire
Ben Duckett, Nottinghamshire
Stephen Eskinazi, Middlesex
Joeseph Evison, Kent
Michael Finan, Leicestershire
Adam Finch, Worcestershire
Steven Finn, Sussex
Matthew Fisher, Yorkshire
Luke Fletcher, Nottinghamshire
Albert Foreman, Sussex
Will Fraine, Yorkshire
Emilio Gay, Northamptonshire
Ben Gibbon, Worcestershire
Oliver Gibson, Durham
Nathan Gilchrist, Kent
Brandon Glover, Durham
Ben Green, Somerset
Nick Gubbins, Hampshire
Brooke Guest, Derbyshire
Sam Hain, Warwickshire
Miles Hammond, Gloucestershire
Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Warwickshire
James Harris, Glamorgan
Calvin Harrison, Nottinghamshire
James Hayes, Nottinghamshire
Jack Haynes, Worcestershire
Frederick Heldreich, Northamptonshire
Ryan Higgins, Middlesex
Lewis Hill, Leicestershire
Tom Hinley, N/A
Michael Hogan, Kent
Max Holden, Middlesex
Luke Hollman, Middlesex
Alex Horton, Glamorgan
Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Sussex
Sean Hunt, Sussex
Liam Hurt, N/A
Danial Ibrahim, Sussex
Lyndon James, Nottinghamshire
Manraj Johal, Warwickshire
Michael Jones, Durham
Robert Jones, Lancashire
Aristides Karvelas, Sussex
Dominic Kelly, Hampshire
Rob Keogh, Northamptonshire
Feroze Khushi, Essex
Louis Kimber, Leicestershire
Frederick Klaassen , Kent
Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Somerset
Daniel Lamb, Lancashire
Matt Lamb, Derbyshire
George Lavelle, Lancashire
Thomas Lawes, Surrey
Joseph Leach, Worcestershire
Jack Leaning, Kent
Dominic Leech, Yorkshire
Alex Lees, Durham
Archie Lenham, Sussex
Ned Leonard, Somerset
Jake Libby, Worcestershire
Arron Lilley, Leicestershire
Jake Lintott, Warwickshire
David Lloyd, Glamorgan
James Logan, Kent
Tom Loten, Nottinghamshire
Will Luxton, Yorkshire
Yousef Majid, Surrey
Jamie McIlroy, Glamorgan
Conor McKerr, Surrey
Matthew McKiernan, Derbyshire
Ben McKinney, Durham
Lewis McManus, Northamptonshire
Ben Mike, Yorkshire
Craig Miles, Warwickshire
Gus Miller, Northamptonshire
Matthew Milnes, Yorkshire
Matthew Montgomery, Nottinghamshire
Tom Moores, Nottinghamshire
Dan Moriarty, Surrey
Jack Morley, Lancashire
Charles Morris, Worcestershire
Steven Mullaney, Nottinghamshire
George Munsey , Scotland
Tawanda Muyeye, Kent
William Naish, Gloucestershire
Adrian Neill, Scotland
Aron Nijjar, Essex
Sam Northeast, Glamorgan
Marcus O’Riordan, Kent
Alfie Ogborne, Somerset
Alastair Orr, Sussex
Matt Parkinson, Lancashire
Rishi Patel, Leicestershire
Ryan Patel, Surrey
Liam Patterson-White, Nottinghamshire
Dillon Pennington, Worcestershire
Michael Pepper, Essex
Harry Petrie, Hampshire
Toby Pettman, Nottinghamshire
Mathew Pillans, N/A
Harry Podmore, Glamorgan
Ed Pollock, Worcestershire
James Porter, Essex
Nick Potts, Derbyshire
Tom Price, Gloucestershire
Matthew Quinn, Kent
Ben Raine, Durham
Delray Rawlins, Sussex
Matty Revis, Yorkshire
James Rew, Somerset
Will Rhodes, Warwickshire
Jamal Richards, Essex
Oliver Robinson , Durham
Toby Roland-Jones, Middlesex
Billy Root, Glamorgan
Alexander Russell, Northamptonshire
Oliver Sale, Northamptonshire
James Sales, Northamptonshire
Andrew Salter, Glamorgan
Ben Sanderson, Northamptonshire
Dane Schadendorf, Nottinghamshire
Thomas Scriven, Leicestershire
Josh Shaw, Gloucestershire
Jack Shutt, Yorkshire
Dominic Sibley, Surrey
Ryan Sidebottom, N/A
Che Simmons, Warwickshire
John Simpson, Middlesex
Fateh Singh, Nottinghamshire
Jas Singh, Kent
Ajeet Singh-Dale, Gloucestershire
Prem Sisodiya, Glamorgan
Ben Slater, Nottinghamshire
Jamie Smith, Surrey
Kai Smith, Warwickshire
Ruaidhri Smith, N/A
Tom Smith, Gloucestershire
Shane Snater, Essex
Cameron Steel, Surrey
Scott Steel, Leicestershire
Grant Stewart, Kent
Josh Sullivan, N/A
Jonathan Tattersall, Yorkshire
Callum Taylor, Glamorgan
Jack Taylor, Gloucestershire
Matthew Taylor, Gloucestershire
Tom Taylor, Northamptonshire
George Thomas, Somerset
Josh Tongue, Worcestershire
Reece Topley, Surrey
Liam Trevaskis, Durham
John Turner, Hampshire
Zain Ul Hassan, Glamorgan
Timm van der Gugten, Glamorgan
Roelof Van der Merwe, Somerset
Paul van Meekeren, Gloucestershire
Ricardo Vasconcelos, Northamptonshire
Matthew Waite, Worcestershire
Roman Walker, Leicestershire
Harrison Ward, Sussex
Jared Warner, Gloucestershire
Mark Watt, Derbyshire
Nick Welch, Leicestershire
Ben Wells, Gloucestershire
Luke Wells, Lancashire
Thomas Westley, Essex
James Wharton, Yorkshire
Brad Wheal, Hampshire
Graeme White, Northamptonshire
Robert White, Middlesex
Ross Whiteley, Hampshire
Ross Whitfield, Durham
Tom Wood, Derbyshire
Dan Worrall, Surrey
Robert Yates, Warwickshire
Saif Zaib, Northamptonshire
Which women’s players have entered the draft and what are their reserve prices?
Domestic
£31,250
Danni Wyatt
No reserve price
Ellie Anderson
Laura Bailey
Hannah Baker
Grace Ballinger
Madeleine Blinkorn-Jones
Georgie Boyce
Chloe Brewer
Thea Brookes
Kathryn Bryce
Stephanie Butler
Ami Campbell
Amara Carr
Kelly Castle
Kira Chathli
Ella Claridge
Alice Clarke
Danielle Collins
Claudie Cooper
Aylish Cranstone
Kate Cross
Naomi Dattani
Alice Davidson-Richards
Freya Davies
Georgia Davis
Vani Dhanuka
Leah Dobson
Ariana Dose
Sophia Dunkley
Georgia Elwiss
Ria Fackrell
Lauren Filer
Phoebe Franklin
Katherine Fraser
Abbey Freeborn
Jo Gardner
Katie George
Grace Gibbs
Sarah Glenn
Kirstie Gordon
Phoebe Graham
Teresa Graves
Yvonne Graves
Danielle Gregory
Jodi Grewcock
Cordelia Griffith
Alex Griffiths
Nancy Harman
Beth Harmer
Alex Hartley
Nicole Harvey
Lucy Higham
Chloe Hill
Niamh Holland
Scarlett Hughes
Laura Jackson
Eve Jones
Hannah Jones
Emma Jones
Sterre Kalis
Tilly Kesteven
Michaela Kirk
Beth Langston
Katie Levick
Ailsa Lister
Sophie Luff
Alice Macleod
Emma Marlow
Laura Marshall
Ella McCaughan
Bethan Miles
Florence Miller
Alice Monaghan
Orla Montgomery
Kalea Moore
Fi Morris
Daisy Mullan
Sophie Munro
Claire Nicholas
Liberty Heap
Tara Norris
Jessica Olorenshaw
Shachi Pai
Sonali Patel
Davina Perrin
Grace Potts
Alicia Presland
Hannah Rainey
Mia Rogers
Carla Rudd
Liz Russell
Paige Scholfield
Lizzie Scott
Lucy Ann Shenton
Anya Shrubsole
Chloe Skelton
Rachel Slater
Seren Smale
Rhianna Southby
Katherine Speed
Jemima Spence
Alexa Stonehouse
Charlotte Taylor
Finty Trussler
Sophia Turner
Phoebe Elizabeth Turner
Mady Villiers
Madeline Ward
Ellen Watson
Kirstie White
Fran Wilson
Emily Windsor
Natasha Wraith
Overseas
£31,250
Sophie Devine, New Zealand
Harmanpreet Kaur, India
Jemimah Rodrigues, India
£25,000
Laura Wolvaardt, South Africa
Diana Baig, Pakistan
Suzie Bates, New Zealand
Mignon Du Preez, South Africa
Megan Schutt, Australia
Amanda-Jade Wellington, Australia
£18,750
Eden Carson, New Zealand
Frances Jonas, New Zealand
Ayabonga Khaka, South Africa
Lizelle Lee, South Africa
Sune Luus, South Africa
Mary-Anne Musonda, Zimbabwe
Ravini Oa, Papua New Guinea
Loryn Phiri, Zimbabwe
Jaweria Rauf, Pakistan
Kaysia Schultz, West Indies
Novelo Simbanda, Zimbabwe
Dane van Niekerk, South Africa
No reserve price
Jahanara Alam, Bangladesh
Aaliya Alleyne, West Indies
Rachel Andrew, Vanuatu
Vicky Araa, Papua New Guinea
Kaia Arua, Papua New Guinea
Chamari Athapaththu, Sri Lanka
Sarah Barber, South Africa
Samantha Barriball, New Zealand
Jemma Barsby, Australia
Samantha Bates, Australia
Tazmin Brits, South Africa
Maitlan Brown, Australia
Anna Browning, New Zealand
Erin Burns, Australia
Rebecca Burns, New Zealand
Stella Campbell, Australia
Shemaine Campbell, West Indies
Nicola Carey, Australia
Christabel Chatonzwa, Zimbabwe
Lauren Cheatle, Australia
Piepa Cleary, Australia
Shamila Connell, West Indies
Sarah Coyte, Australia
Hannah Darlington, Australia
Yasmin Daswani, Hong Kong
Sophie Day, Australia
Nadine De Klerk, South Africa
Roberta de Melo Moretti Avery, Brazil
Laura Delany, Ireland
Josephine Dooley, Australia
Lauren Down, New Zealand
Kate Ebrahim, New Zealand
Nicole Faltum, Australia
Afy Fletcher, West Indies
Tess Flintoff, Australia
Kim Garth, Australia
Heather Graham, Australia
Tasmeen Granger, Zimbabwe
Maddy Green, New Zealand
Vishmi Gunarathne, Sri Lanka
Anju Gurung, Bhutan
Nyasha Gwanzura, Zimbabwe
Brooke Halliday, New Zealand
Nicola Hancock, Australia
Laura Harris, Australia
Grace Harris, Australia
Chinelle Henry, West Indies
Mariko Hill, Papua New Guinea
Saskia Horley, Australia
Shabnim Ismail, South Africa
Zaida James, West Indies
Iram Javed, Pakistan
Hayley Jensen, New Zealand
Xara Jetly, New Zealand
Sammy Jo Johnson, Australia
Ruth Johnston, Australia
Ellie Johnston, Australia
Disha Kasat, India
Leigh Kasperek, New Zealand
Jess Kerr, New Zealand
Yasmeen Khan, Namibia
Charli Knott, Australia
Gaby Lewis, Ireland
Phoebe Litchfield, Australia
Katie Mack, Australia
Rosemary Mair, New Zealand
Mandy Mangru, West Indies,
Emma Manix-Geeves, Australia
Precious Marange, Zimbabwe
Sharne Mayers, Zimbabwe
Megan McColl, Scotland
Poppy McGeown, France
Nonkululeko Mlaba, South Africa
Anisa Mohammed, West Indies
Chaya Mughal, UAE
Pellagia Mujaji, Zimbabwe
Nomatter Mutasa, Zimbabwe
Chedean Nation, West Indies
Kiran Navgire, India
Kelis Ndhlovu, Zimbabwe
Josphine Nkomo, Zimbabwe
Maryan Omar, Kuwait
Esha Oza, UAE
Shika Pandey, India
Nensi Patel, New Zealand
Bridget Patterson, Australia
Molly Penfold, New Zealand
Madeline Penna, Australia
Taneale Peschl, Australia
Olivia Porter, Australia
Orla Prendergast, Ireland
Georgia Prestwidge, Australia
Karishma Ramharack, West Indies
Oshadhi Ranasinghe, Sri Lanka
Nida Rashid, Pakistan
Hannah Rowe, New Zealand
Tanya Ruma, Papua New Guinea
Fatima Sana Khan, Pakistan
Tooba Sarwari, Afghanistan
Shakera Selman, West Indieas
Aroob Shah, Pakistan
Saachi Shahri, New Zealand
Deepti Sharma, India
Gunjan Shukla, Sweden
Muneeba Siddiqui, Pakistan
Courtney Sippel, Australia
Lauren Smith, Australia
Andrie Steyn, South Africa
Molly Strano, Australia
Lea Tahuhu, New Zealand
Maham Tariq, Pakistan
Stafanie Taylor, West Indies
Chipo Tiripano, Zimbabwe
Holly Topp, New Zealand
Isabel Toua, Papua New Guinea
Chloe Tryon, South Africa
Loreen Tshuma, Zimbabwe
Faye Tunicliffe, South Africa
Sunette Viljoen-Louw, South Africa
Elyse Villani, Australia
Taylor Vlaeminck, Australia
Georgia Voll, Australia
Georgia Wareham, Australia
Jessica Watkin, New Zealand
Courtney Webb, Australia
Tahlia Wilson, Australia
Adel Zimunu, Zimbabwe
