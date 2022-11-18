Jump to content

Women’s Hundred to introduce draft system for squads for 2023 season

The women’s teams have previously operated on the open market

Rory Dollard
Friday 18 November 2022 10:49
Only four of the victorious Oval Invincibles’ squad can retained for the 2023 season (Adam Davy/PA)
Only four of the victorious Oval Invincibles' squad can retained for the 2023 season (Adam Davy/PA)
Squads for the Women’s Hundred are set to be shaken up after plans were unveiled to introduce a draft for the 2023 season.

While the draft system has previously been in place for the men’s competition, the women’s teams have previously operated on the open market.

Each of the eight teams will be able to nominate just four retained players, with a minimum of four more signed during the draft phase. Welsh Fire will be granted first pick in the draft after finishing bottom this summer, with champions Oval Invincibles getting the last selection in the first round.

Organisers of the competition have trumpeted the move as a first for women’s sport in the UK, with England captain and London Spirit all-rounder Heather Knight welcoming the move.

She said: “It is brilliant news that The Hundred will be holding the first-ever draft in the women’s game, and it’ll be fascinating to see who is first pick.

“We’ve already talked about it as a playing group – it’s really exciting and I think we’ve seen in the men’s game that drafts really get people discussing and debating selection, so it’s great that the women’s competition will be part of that conversation.”

