Women’s Hundred to introduce draft system for squads for 2023 season
The women’s teams have previously operated on the open market
Squads for the Women’s Hundred are set to be shaken up after plans were unveiled to introduce a draft for the 2023 season.
While the draft system has previously been in place for the men’s competition, the women’s teams have previously operated on the open market.
Each of the eight teams will be able to nominate just four retained players, with a minimum of four more signed during the draft phase. Welsh Fire will be granted first pick in the draft after finishing bottom this summer, with champions Oval Invincibles getting the last selection in the first round.
Organisers of the competition have trumpeted the move as a first for women’s sport in the UK, with England captain and London Spirit all-rounder Heather Knight welcoming the move.
She said: “It is brilliant news that The Hundred will be holding the first-ever draft in the women’s game, and it’ll be fascinating to see who is first pick.
“We’ve already talked about it as a playing group – it’s really exciting and I think we’ve seen in the men’s game that drafts really get people discussing and debating selection, so it’s great that the women’s competition will be part of that conversation.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies