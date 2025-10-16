Tim Southee likely to only be available for first Ashes Test

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tim Southee is still finalising his backroom role for England at the Ashes but the former New Zealand seamer is only likely to be available for next month’s first Test.

Southee took up a position as England’s fast bowling consultant in the summer after ending an illustrious international career, one that brought 391 wickets in 107 Tests, at the back end of 2024.

Hopes of him being on England’s coaching staff for Australia are complicated by his involvement in the ILT20, which begins on December 2, earlier than usual to avoid a clash with February’s T20 World Cup.

The resolution could be the 36-year-old overseeing England’s quicks’ preparations in Perth before departing after the Ashes curtain-raiser, starting on November 21, to head to the United Arab Emirates.

“We’re still working through that at the moment,” he said when asked about his Ashes participation. “We’ll see what happens over the next little while.”

Southee, though, was in little doubt about what he expects from the five-match series and scoffed at former England fast bowler Stuart Broad’s suggestion this is the worst Australia team since 2010/11.

“I don’t think there’s ever a bad Australian cricket team,” he said. “Our focus is firmly on what we’re trying to do. I think the quality of (England’s) side that’s going out to Australia is brilliant.

“It should be an absolute cracker, that series. Not only (are) English and Australian people looking forward to it, I think the whole cricket world is.”

Southee’s ad-hoc employment with England has for now been extended to their white-ball tour of his native New Zealand, which gets under way with the first of three T20s in Christchurch on Saturday.

England named their XI two days out, with Harry Brook back as captain after being rested for last month’s T20 series win in Ireland and Jordan Cox carded to bat at number seven in the order.

Brydon Carse also returns alongside fellow seamers Sam Curran and Luke Wood, while frontline spinners Adil Rashid and Liam Dawson could be complemented by the part-time offerings of Jacob Bethell.

This weekend marks the first time Southee has gone up against his country but he has relished working once more alongside Brendon McCullum, his former Black Caps captain and now England head coach.

“It will be strange but I’m looking forward to it,” Southee replied when assessing his role in the away dressing room.

“I’ve enjoyed playing under Brendon as a player, and to be sharing a dressing room again with him in a different capacity has been really enjoyable. It was too good not to take up.”