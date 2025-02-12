Hundred auction concludes with tournament valued at close to £1bn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The avalanche of new money generated by the England and Wales Cricket Board’s Hundred auction has concluded with a deal for Southern Brave that takes the total value of the eight-team tournament close to £1billion.

GMR, the co-owners of Indian Premier League franchise Delhi Capitals and owners of the Brave’s host county Hampshire, have agreed to pay a reported fee of nearly £50m for the ECB’s 49 per cent stake of the team.

With the sales process now complete, pending an exclusivity period to finalise the deals, it means the eight city-based teams, which played their first matches in 2021, have been valued at a startling figure in excess of £950m.

Only a matter of weeks ago the ECB was touting its lowest estimate at £350m, meaning expectations have been blown out of the water. Proceeds from the 49 per cent shares will be used to provide a major cash boost to the recreational game in England and Wales, while the majority will be split between the 18 first-class counties and Marylebone Cricket Club.

MCC are the owners of Lord’s, an attraction so sought after a Silicon Valley consortium paid an eye-watering £145m for the minority holding – by a distance the biggest individual deal.

A total of four IPL ownership groups have now claimed a foothold in the Hundred, with GMR’s interest in Delhi and the Brave following on from Reliance (Mumbai Indians and Oval Invincibles), Sun Group (Sunrisers Hyderabad and Northern Superchargers), and RPSG (Lucknow Supergiants and Manchester Originals).

Yorkshire have already agreed to sell on their controlling 51 per cent share in Superchargers to the Sun Group, while RPSG have settled on a 70 per cent slice of the Originals as part of their deal with Lancashire.

There are also other familiar names from the world of sport, with Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly associated with the deal for Nottinghamshire’s Trent Rockets and Knighthead Capital adding Birmingham Phoenix to their existing ownership of Birmingham City. Former NFL star Tom Brady is one of Knighthead’s marquee investors.

Boehly’s Cain International group are working alongside Ares Management Credit, whose portfolio includes investments in Inter Miami, McLaren Racing and Atletico Madrid.

Nottinghamshire chair Andy Hunt spoke on Wednesday for the first time since securing the deal, claiming a coup.

“The experience of Cain and Ares in helping businesses in recreational and leisure sectors to grow, and their focus on delivering long-term benefits, made them an ideal fit for this investment,” Hunt said.

“The Hundred has been an undoubted success in Nottingham – welcoming a diverse audience, attracting some of the world’s best players and delivering an experience for supporters that is unrivalled on these shores.

“This investment, alongside those in other competing teams, will both help to safeguard the future of our 18-county system and elevate The Hundred to ensure it is able to thrive as one of the finest competitions of its kind worldwide.”

Glamorgan have also hailed their tie-up with businessman Sanjay Govil. The tech entrepreneur, who also owns reigning Major League Cricket champions Washington Freedom, has agreed a £40m fee for 49 per cent of the Welsh Fire brand.

Club chair Mark Rhydderch-Roberts said: “Washington Freedom ticked all of the boxes and has been our preferred bidder for some time so we are delighted that they have chosen to partner with us.

“They share our belief that both Glamorgan and Welsh Fire have huge potential and that Welsh Fire, in particular, can become a global brand, opening commercial opportunities on a different scale across the whole spectrum of Welsh Cricket.”

Govil added: “I’m thrilled for this next step forward in renewing and expanding cricket for the next generation of fans. I’m looking forward to the benefits our partnership will have not only for recreational cricket in the United Kingdom, but for strengthening the cross-border relationship between international teams, franchises, and fans for years to come.”