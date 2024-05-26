On This Day in 2015: England appoint Trevor Bayliss as new coach

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The England and Wales Cricket Board announced the appointment of Trevor Bayliss as England’s new coach on this day in 2015.

The Australian took over from the outgoing Peter Moores having fended off competition from initial front-runner and compatriot Jason Gillespie.

Speaking about his appointment, Bayliss said: “It’s an honour to be appointed England coach.

“There’s a great opportunity to help (Test and one-day international captains) Alastair Cook and Eoin Morgan shape the direction and development of their respective teams.

“I am also looking forward to working alongside Paul Farbrace once again as we have a similar outlook on the game, get on well after two years working together and have kept in touch.

“What particularly excites me about the role is the chance to work with a very talented group of players.

“I firmly believe that the team has a bright future and I’ll be doing everything I can to help them realise their potential and achieve success on a consistent basis.”

Bayliss got off to a bright start after England claimed the urn with an Ashes victory on home soil in 2015 before overseeing a 2-1 win against number one Test side South Africa in 2015/2016.

Arguably his most memorable moment came in 2019 when England won a maiden World Cup crown at Lord’s in a dramatic final against New Zealand underpinned by Ben Stokes’ man-of-the-match display as the hosts claimed victory in a Super Over.

After opting not to renew his contract, Bayliss took charge of England one final time later that year with a 2-2 Test series draw against Australia.