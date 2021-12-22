Ireland stunned by the USA in Florida

The series is the first time a full ICC member has faced the USA on American soil.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 22 December 2021 23:23
Andrew Balbirnie’s side lost in Florida (Mike Hewitt/PA)
Andrew Balbirnie’s side lost in Florida (Mike Hewitt/PA)
(PA Archive)

The USA earned a shock victory over Ireland in an historic Twenty20 international between the sides in Florida

The series is the first time a full ICC member has faced the USA on American soil, and the hosts emerged victorious by 26 runs.

The USA lost four early wickets for just 16 runs in Lauderhill, including captain Monank Patel with only the second ball of the match, but rallied to post 188 for six from their 20 overs.

Sushant Modani and Gajanand Singh struck half-centuries while Marty Kain blasted an unbeaten 39 off 15 balls.

Recommended

Ireland laboured in reply and captain Andrew Balbirnie was dismissed for four in the second over.

The tourists came up short on 162 for six despite Lorcan Tucker hitting a 49-ball 57 not out.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in