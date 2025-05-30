Jacob Bethell hails Virat Kohli influence after starring role in first ODI

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jacob Bethell believes he levelled up during an Indian Premier League stint alongside Virat Kohli after the England youngster boosted his prospects of reclaiming his Test spot.

A perfectly-paced 82 off 53 balls on his home ground at Edgbaston was the standout of England’s 400 for eight in a 238-run demolition of the West Indies on Thursday.

The Metro Bank one-day series opener was Bethell’s first England outing in three months as an injury to his left hamstring sidelined him for the Champions Trophy and his IPL commitments meant he missed last week’s Test win over Zimbabwe.

Bethell might have featured just twice for Royal Challengers Bangalore but he feels emboldened by the experience, having opened the batting both times with India superstar Kohli, who recently retired from Test duty.

“I can’t think of a specific thing he said to me that I was like ‘that’s what I’m going to remember’, but it was just an accumulation over the couple of months of chatting to him,” Bethell said.

“I think he quite enjoys the overseas boys because we’re pretty chill around him, but he’s definitely got whatever they say nowadays: ‘aura’. It was pretty electrifying to walk out with him. He’s got a certain intensity, he flips that switch on as soon as he crosses that line.

“It was just nice to speak to him off and on the field, away from cricket. It was cool to experience someone of his calibre and how he goes about doing things.

“(The IPL) was a great experience and I’ve definitely taken a lot for my game. I feel like I’m a better player now than I was a couple of months ago.”

Bethell being at the IPL spared England having to choose between him and Ollie Pope at number three against Zimbabwe but the issue remains on the table for India’s forthcoming visit.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

There were no discussions around returning early to put himself in contention at Trent Bridge, where Pope quietened his critics with a fine 171 to earn captain Ben Stokes’ backing.

The absent Bethell was unwittingly the centre of attention as Stokes hinted the 21-year-old would return for the first Test against India at Headingley on June 20 – only to clarify he meant a comeback into the squad was more likely, hitting out at an “agenda” against Pope.

Bethell, who impressed in his debut Test series in New Zealand last December, was oblivious to the furore as he steers clear of social media.

“I was pretty far away to be honest,” Bethell said. “I didn’t really hear a lot of it until one of my friends messaged me and said the whole thing was going on, but I haven’t really followed it.”

Ashes 2005-winning captain Michael Vaughan said on X “do not be surprised” if England plump for Bethell in the blockbuster five-match series against India following his star turn in Birmingham.

Bethell, though, is only focusing on Sunday’s second ODI in Cardiff, where England could wrap up a first 50-over series win since just before the 2023 World Cup.

“Whatever happens, it will be, and when the time comes, it’ll be fine,” Bethell added.

“I’m still trying to cement my place in this one-day side and the T20 side. If I get a chance in that Test side, I’ll be looking to do the same. I’m just taking it game by game.”