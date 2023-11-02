India hammer woeful Sri Lanka to book place in World Cup knockout stages

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

India became the first team to qualify for the knockout stages of the Cricket World Cup with a thumping 302-run victory over Sri Lanka in Mumbai.

Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill put on 189 for India’s second wicket in their total of 357 for eight and Sri Lanka could only manage a sorry 55 all out in reply.

Mohammed Shami’s five for 18 made him India’s leading wicket-taker in 50-over World Cups, with the hosts securing their seventh win from as many matches.

Dilshan Madushanka bowled captain Rohit Sharma off only the second ball of the India innings but Sri Lankan cheers proved short-lived as Kohli and Gill piled on the runs.

Kohli survived a tough caught-and-bowled chance off Dushmantha Chameera when he was on 10 and India were only seven runs short of 200 when Madushanka had Gill caught behind for 92.

Virat Kohli made 88 as India set Sri Lanka a huge total (AFP via Getty Images)

The home fans had hoped to see Kohli score his second century of the tournament but he soon went too, Madushanka claiming his third victim with the India star on 88.

Shreyas Iyer quickly picked up the baton, though, becoming the fourth Indian batter to pass 80 before giving Madushanka a fifth wicket.

Sri Lanka then endured a nightmare start to their innings, losing four wickets for three runs inside four overs.

Pathum Nissanka was trapped leg before wicket by Jasprit Bumrah off the first ball but it was Mohammed Siraj who did most of the damage, snaring Dimuth Karunaratne and Sadeera Samarawickrama in the second over and then bowling captain Kusal Mendis with the first ball of the fourth.

Mohammed Shami became India’s leading wicket taker in World Cups after claiming 5-18 (REUTERS)

Charith Asalanka lasted until the 10th over but, when he was caught by Ravindra Jadeja off the bowling of Shami, he had scored just one run from 24 balls.

Dushan Hemantha went next ball, caught behind by KL Rahul, and although Chameera denied Shami a hat-trick, he went for a duck in the bowler’s next over.

Only Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana and Kasun Rajitha reached double figures, with Sri Lanka bowled out inside 20 overs.