Tom Lawes helps Surrey fight back against Warwickshire

Rothesay County Championship Division One leaders Surrey fought back with the ball to stem Warwickshire’s momentum on the opening day at The Oval.

The champions – who started nine points clear of Nottinghamshire with three matches left – had been bowled out for 246.

Ryan Patel finished unbeaten on 72 from 67 balls after a flurry of wickets following half centuries for captain Rory Burns (52) and England’s Ollie Pope (50).

Tom Lawes, though, then took three wickets for six runs in a blistering five-over spell to leave Warwickshire at 132 for four, Ed Barnard having crafted towards a half-century at 48 not out.

Ben McKinney struck his second first-class century help Durham reach 316 for eight against fellow relegation battlers Essex at a sunny Chelmsford.

The 20-year-old left-hander hit 18 fours and two sixes in his 121 before being bowled by Jamie Porter, who finished the day with three for 63 to lead the home side’s late fightback.

Durham captain Alex Lees (94) had earlier fallen just short of his own century when trapped lbw by Simon Harmer.

There was, though, an early finish at Taunton because of a thunder and lightning storm, with Somerset having reached 155 for three against Yorkshire before play was eventually called off following a 4.30pm pitch inspection.

Somerset opener Tom Kohler-Cadmore made 76 against his former club, while James Rew was unbeaten on 54, with Yorkshire bowler George Hill taking two wickets.

At Hove, Hampshire were bowled out for 226 in just 71.3 overs by Sussex after being asked to bat first on a challenging pitch – before fighting back with the ball themselves.

Hampshire captain Ben Brown had made a 129-ball 71 against his former county, with Jack Carson taking three for 31. Sussex were then reduced to 42 for three at the close.

Bottom club Worcestershire dug in against Nottinghamshire at New Road, where there was also a rain delay.

After Nottinghamshire had reduced the hosts to 37 for five inside 16 overs, Gareth Roderick (61) pushed on through a half-century before his side were dismissed for 182. Dillon Pennington took four wickets. In reply, Nottinghamshire were 46 for one – captain Haseeb Hameed out for a two-ball duck.

In Division Two, leaders Leicestershire picked up two crucial points in their promotion drive as Gloucestershire finished 382 for seven at the County Ground.

South African-born all-rounder Graeme van Buuren had fallen to the penultimate ball of the day, trapped lbw by Chris Wright on 101, having struck 14 boundaries and six.

Ben Charlesworth (74), James Bracey (69) and Miles Hammond (50) all waded in with solid knocks.

Asa Tribe crafted a career-best unbeaten 181 to help put promotion hopefuls Glamorgan in a dominant position at 367 for six against Northamptonshire at Wantage Road.

Luke Procter had taken two of four early wickets as Northamptonshire looked to assert themselves before lunch.

Tribe, who struck 25 boundaries, then pushed the visitors on towards a second batting bonus point alongside a solid half-century from Chris Cooke (84).

Middlesex bowler Toby Roland-Jones produced his best County Championship bowling figures of the season to peg back promotion rivals Derbyshire at Lord’s.

Caleb Jewell (56) and Harry Came (64) had both made half-centuries as the visitors before Roland-Jones struck four wickets in the space of 27 balls to end the day with six for 77 as Derbyshire were all out for 283. Middlesex were 12 without loss at stumps.

Mitch Stanley took five for 80 as Lancashire had the better of the opening day against bottom side Kent at Canterbury, having bowled the hosts out for 293 in 86 overs. Tom Hartley also claimed three wickets.

Ben Compton (77) and Ben Dawkins (60) had made solid knocks for Kent, with Lancashire ending the day 19 without loss in their reply.