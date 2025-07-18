Tom Latham century leads Warwickshire into quarter-finals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Warwickshire booked their Vitality Blast last-eight spot as Tom Latham’s century saw them to a 127-run victory over Derbyshire.

The New Zealander struck 104 from 51 balls and hit eight sixes as Warwickshire racked up a huge 233 for five, whilst Jake Lintott took took three for 27 as Derbyshire were all out for 106 to finish last in the North Group.

Teenager Farhan Ahmed finished the innings with a hat-trick as part of a haul of five for 25 as Nottinghamshire beat Lancashire by four wickets.

Ahmed helped skittle already-qualified Lancashire for 126 before Tom Moores struck 75 to help Nottinghamshire to 127 for six with almost five overs remaining, but they failed to advance.

Alex Lees’ 101 not out saw Durham to a nine-wicket victory at home to Northamptonshire with both sides safely through to the quarter-finals, the hosts reaching their target of 204 for the loss of a single wicket.

Graham Clark also chipped in with 79, whilst earlier Matthew Potts had taken three for 27 as Northamptonshire slipped below their opponents into fourth in the final standings.

Victory for Durham ended Leicestershire’s hopes of squeezing into the top four, a two-wicket defeat to Yorkshire for whom Abdullah Shafique hit 64 as the Foxes were all out for 185 to finish seventh.

Results in the South Group meant a quarter-final spot for Hampshire who watched on nervously following defeat in their final match on Thursday.

Opener Tawanda Muyeye’s 80 helped Kent wrap up their quarter-final berth as they defeated last-place Essex by seven wickets.

Paul Walter’s earlier half-century had helped Essex to 172 for six but Kent easily chased down their total with Harry Finch also knocking 64.

That meant Glamorgan missed out on the top four despite Dan Douthwaite’s four for 22 helping them to a 52-run win over Middlesex.

Kian Carlson’s 49 off 19 balls saw his side to 184 for nine before Middlesex fell well short on 132 despite Kane Williamson’s fine 63.

Group-winners Surrey signed off with a seven-run win over Sussex, Will Jacks’ hundred the outstanding performance with the bat as the table toppers reached 204 for five before Sam Curran took four for 18 to edge out Sussex.

Somerset, who were already assured of their place in the quarter-finals, were 16-run victors over Gloucestershire with Ben Green hitting 36 not out.