West Indies bowled out for second lowest score in Test history as records tumble in Australia win

Mitchell Starc took a record five wickets in 15 balls as the West Indies were bowled out for just 27 on the third day of the third Test against Australia in Jamaica.

The West Indies’ total was the second lowest in Test history, eclipsed only by New Zealand’s 26 against England in 1955, and easily beat their own worst total of 47, also against England in 2004.

At one point the hosts languished on nought for three and their innings included a record seven ducks. They lost the contest in Kingston by 176 runs.

Starc made a stunning start, removing John Campbell, Kevlon Anderson, Brandon King, Mikyle Louis and Shai Hope in 15 balls, giving up just two runs in the process.

His lbw against Louis also brought up his 400th Test wicket, making him only the fourth Australian to achieve the feat, in his 100th Test.

The Windies teetered to 22 for six at tea but Australia continued to show no mercy after the break and Scott Boland reeled off a hat-trick to leave the home team staring at an embarrassing finish.

Justin Greaves top-scored for the Windies on just 11, with leg byes (six) their second top scorer.

Starc – who wrapped up the contest by bowling Jayden Seales – finished with six wickets for nine runs from 7.3 overs. Boland’s figures were three for two.

Prior to Starc’s heroics, the previous best five-wicket haul was from his fellow Australian Ernie Toshack, who took five wickets in 19 balls against India in 1947.

