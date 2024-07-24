Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

West Indies seamer Jeremiah Louis ruled out of third Test against England

Louis has been replaced in the squad by Akeem Jordan.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 24 July 2024 12:47
Jeremiah Louis is ruled out of the third Test (Nigel French/PA)
Jeremiah Louis is ruled out of the third Test (Nigel French/PA) (PA Wire)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

West Indies fast bowler Jeremiah Louis has been ruled out of the third Test against England with to a hamstring injury sustained at Trent Bridge.

The 28-year-old, who did not feature in the first two Tests, will remain in the UK to receive treatment, and has been replaced in the squad by Akeem Jordan.

Jordan was already in the UK at the time of his call-up and will train with the squad at Edgbaston on Wednesday, Cricket West Indies announced in a statement.

Jeremiah Louis has only featured as a substitute fielder (Nigel French/PA)
Jeremiah Louis has only featured as a substitute fielder (Nigel French/PA) (PA Wire)

Uncapped Louis has only featured as a substitute fielder as England have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Jordan is uncapped at Test level and will join Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales and Jason Holder as seam options.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in