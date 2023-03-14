On this day in 2004: Steve Harmison claims seven for 12 against West Indies

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Steve Harmison took seven wickets for 12 runs as England bowled West Indies out for 47, on this day in 2004.

A damaging spell saw Harmison almost single handedly knock over West Indies for just double figures at Sabina Park, on their way to a 10-wicket victory in the first Test.

It took just 11.3 overs for the then 25-year-old to pick up his seven wickets, conceding just 12 runs as the hosts were all back in the shed with 47 runs in the second innings – setting up a 10-wicket victory for England who were on their way to a first Test series victory in the Caribbean since 1968.

Before this series, the 6ft 4in right-armer had shown lots of potential with his combination of pace and swing, but struggled for consistency coupled with a back injury during the winter.

The first innings of the match was completely opposite to the second as the West Indies totalled 311 but everything changed on the fourth day of the Test.

Day four began with the Windies eight without loss, 20 runs behind the visitors but did not prepare for what was to come.

England captain Michael Vaughan lined up eight fielders in the slips, and Harmison did the rest as a young West Indies side wilted under a fearsome assault.

Harmison’s form continued into the rest of the series, when he struck figures of six for 61 in the second Test before Matthew Hoggard played a key role to help secure victory in the third Test.

It was the beginning of the best spell of Harmison’s career, who a year later played a key role in England’s famous Ashes triumph over Australia in 2005.

Harmison would again battle with consistency as his injury worries returned which meant he would play his final Test at the age of 30 in 2009.