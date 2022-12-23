England finish T20 series against West Indies with perfect tour record

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

England finished their T20 series against the West Indies with a clean sweep of five from five, adding it to their perfect record on the tour following a 3-0 ODI series win.

The West Indies won the toss and chose to bat on the final match at Kensington Oval but made only 43 runs.

It was a score swiftly defeated by England, who achieved 44 runs for just two wickets.

England claimed the series victory to go with their ODI sweep after defeating the West Indies by 17 runs in the third game a week ago.

The team now moves on to the T20 World Cup in South Africa in February.