Who are the umpires for the ICC Cricket World Cup final?
India take on Australia in the Cricket World Cup final on Sunday
Undefeated India will take on Australia in the Cricket World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday 19 November.
Australia reached the final following a thrilling three-wicket victory over South Africa, and had to fight hard against a determined Proteas to book their place in their eighth final.
While India, who played a day before, blew New Zealand away with their batting and bowling prowess, and go into the final as the standouts favourites, having gone unbeaten in the tournament so far.
For Australia it will be a tough ask to impose themselves, especially considering the partisan crowd of 132,000 that are expected to create a wall of India blue surrounding the pitch, while the home side may feel that added pressure and expectation to win their first ICC global event since 2011.
Who will be in charge?
English umpires Richard Illingworth and Richard Kettleborough will be the two on-field umpires for the final.
It will be Kettleborough’s second time in charge for the occasion, having previously taken charge alongside Kumar Dharmasena in the 2015 final in Melbourne.
Both umpires acted as on-field umpires during the semi-finals with Illingworth overseeing India’s win over New Zealand and Kettleborough’s Australia’s victory over the Proteas, and the duo are also previous recipients of the ICC’s Umpire of the Year award.
The pair will be joined by Joel Wilson as the third umpire, fourth umpire Chris Gaffaney and match referee Andy Pycroft.
