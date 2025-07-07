Wiaan Mulder smashes highest Test score by South African - but denies himself chance to chase Brian Lara’s all-time record

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wiaan Mulder smashed the highest Test score by a South African with a remarkable knock against Zimbabwe - but denied himself a chance to take down West Indies great Brian Lara’s all-time record by declaring.

The No 3 was unbeaten on 367 just 330 balls off to seem perfectly poised to surpass the 400 not out made by Lara in 2004 for the West Indies against England in Antigua in 2004.

And yet at lunch on the second day in Bulawayo, Mulder surprised everyone by declaring on himself, bringing the South African innings to a close at 626/5. The all-rounder is standing in as skipper of South Africa with Temba Bavuma rested for the Zimbabwe series and Keshav Maharaj, who captained the first Test, not playing in the second match.

The 27-year-old has usually batted lower down the order in his first-class career but was promoted up to first-drop at the start of this year, occupying the role in the World Test Championship final as the Proteas claimed victory at Lord’s.

There were few signs, though, of this sort of record-setting knock in a Test career in which Mulder had averaged 26.20 before this game.

While Zimbabwe’s attack is not as strong as most Test nations, Mulder took them apart with a fearsome display of hitting – after the hosts had elected to field after winning the toss. The South Africa captain finished day one 264 not out, a tally succeeded by a single batter on the opening day of a Test only by Don Bradman in 1930.

South Africa resumed on day two 465-4 but soon lost Dewald Brevis, with Kyle Verreynne joining his captain at the crease. Mulder would not be slowed, accelerating to a triple hundred off just 297 balls – the second fastest in history.

He soon went past Hashim Amla’s 311 to record the highest score by a South African in Tests, before seemingly setting his sights on Lara’s famous tally. However, he decided not to bat on, content with fifth place on the all-time list. In all, he hit 49 fours and four sixes to rewrite the record books.

open image in gallery Brian Lara’s record innings of 400 looked set to be shattered in Bulawayo ( AFP via Getty Images )

Lara’s 400 came just six months after the Trinidadian left-hander had lost the record, with Matthew Hayden’s 380 for Australia against Zimbabwe in Perth exceeding Lara’s 375 at Antigua in 1994 – a score also made against England. Sri Lanka’s Mahela Jayawardene (374) is the other batter to exceed Mulder’s 367.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

The great West Indies batter also still holds the record for the highest individual innings in first-class cricket: 501 not out, made for Warwickshire against Durham at Edgbaston in 1994 having been dropped by wicketkeeper Chris Scott early on.

South Africa, meanwhile, struck with their first ball as Codi Yusuf had Takudzwanashe Kaitano caught behind by Verreynne.