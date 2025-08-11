Will Jacks feels enjoying his cricket has helped him find form again

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Will Jacks is enjoying his cricket again and fully embracing the mantra of England head coach Brendon McCullum to have fun.

Jacks was dropped by England midway through last June’s T20 World Cup and then left out of the squad for a disappointing Champions Trophy campaign at the start of 2025.

Since then England Test chief McCullum has been handed the white-ball reins and Jacks, who was instantly recalled for the West Indies series earlier in the summer, has taken on board his key message to firstly enjoy his cricket with runs on the international scene along with for Surrey and Oval Invincibles.

“He’s a very good communicator and instils a lot of confidence in the team,” Jacks said of McCullum.

“Alongside (Harry) Brooky, they were working really well together in that series and we had a hell of a lot of fun.

“Obviously the performances went well and I think that is to do with how we were approaching the game off the field. Yeah, I’d love to spend more time around that environment and hopefully I can real soon.

“When I got dropped by England around Christmas to New Year time, I was actually at peace with the decision.

“It took a bit of weight off my shoulders and since then I have just tried to find the enjoyment in the game, play with freedom and enjoy playing with my mates, which is what I love doing at Surrey, here for Invincibles and then at England some of my best mates are there.

“I’ve just really been enjoying my cricket this summer and that’s led to some good performances.”

The numbers show a player at the top of his game with 504 runs at an average of 50.40 in the recent Vitality Blast, including a sparkling 59-ball century against Sussex and 119 in a County Championship draw with Durham.

Before those eye-catching performances, Jacks adapted quickly to a different role under old friend and England white-ball captain Brook of batting at seven in the 3-0 T20 and ODI wins over West Indies.

It means during recent months Jacks has opened for Surrey in the Vitality Blast, batted at four in red-ball cricket and now dropped down the order for England.

But Jacks insisted: “It’s been really smooth. I think I am at a stage in my career where I’m understanding my game better than ever and I’m approaching the game in a positive mindset and not searching for things.

“Every day is a learning curve and the series at number seven was new, but I feel I have got the temperament now and the game to back it up.

“It is something I’ll keep working on and I’m looking forward to the next opportunity.”

A 24-ball innings of 39 against West Indies was followed by a patient 49 in a successful run chase to demonstrate Jacks’ ability to be a man for all seasons.

The next focus is The Hundred and Jacks smashed 61 against Manchester Originals on Saturday, but the 26-year-old is not thinking about nailing down a place in McCullum’s squad for the T20 World Cup at the start of 2026.

“To be honest no, I’m not thinking about anything like that,” Jacks added.

“I am just going game by game and trying to have fun. What happens in a year’s time has nothing to do with what I do tomorrow, so I think that is the best way to look at it.”

