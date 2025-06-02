The ‘fresh mindset’ helping Will Jacks thrive in new England role

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Will Jacks is enjoying a new lease of life down the order for England after being backed by Harry Brook to excel in a role that has proved tricky for others to nail in the past.

Jacks’ first bite as a white-ball international was in the top three in ODIs and T20s but he struggled by his own estimation and was out of both sides towards the end of Jos Buttler’s time in charge.

However, under Brook, Jacks has been recalled and after being shuffled to number seven, the all-rounder has had two important knocks to help England claim a one-day series win over West Indies.

“I’ve come into it with a really fresh mindset, which has helped,” Jacks said.

“Having that break, obviously I’d have loved to play every game, but that’s life. And I think it’s allowed me to reset.

“My first time in the team, I was just loving playing for England and probably not performing how I wanted. I was ‘over-trying’ to get the results I wanted.

“Whereas now I feel comfortable in myself, in the role and I think that’s really helped.”

open image in gallery Will Jacks has played two fine hands lower down the order ( PA )

Jacks hit 39 off 24 balls, sharing 98 in 44 deliveries with Jacob Bethell, as England racked up 400 for eight at Edgbaston but a different tempo was required when he walked to the crease on 133 for five in a pursuit of 309 at Sophia Gardens.

He showed he has more strings to his bow than just outright power, making a mature 49 with only two fours in a 143-run stand with record-breaker Joe Root that was the cornerstone of England’s three-wicket victory, which put them into an unassailable 2-0 lead in the Metro Bank series with one to play.

How he performed on both occasions showed how adaptable Jacks must be batting at six or seven, where Liam Livingstone and Sam Curran struggled for consistency and are now out of both limited-overs teams.

“I’ve known Harry for a very long time – we played Under-19s cricket together almost a decade ago – and when he mentioned this role to me, it came quite comfortably, and easy,” Jacks said.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

“Once I knew I had that trust and it had been spoken to me, I thought a bit about how I want to play it. I know I can hit at the death if needed to and, from my experience up top, I can do what I did (in Cardiff). It’s just adjusting to the situation.

“Having Joe with me there really helped and it’s something I’ve really enjoyed in my last two games. Hopefully I can continue to stay in the middle for a long time and have success in that role.”

Jacks shared fifth bowler duties with Bethell but struggled to contain the Windies, as his off-spin leaked 42 runs from four overs even if he did chip in with the wicket of centurion Keacy Carty.

“I’m loving the fact that I get to bowl,” added Jacks, who expects his new brief for England to extend into the T20s.

“The more I bowl, the quicker I’ll get better at it.”

England could bring in Luke Wood for his third ODI and first since September 2023 for Tuesday’s dead rubber at the Kia Oval.

Saqib Mahmood or Brydon Carse could be rested ahead of the T20 series.

PA